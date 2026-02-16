Your tip
North West to Launch Fashion Empire: Kim Kardashian Trademarks 12-Year-Old Daughter's Name Amid Finger Piercing Controversy

picture of Kim kardashian and North West
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok;Instagram/northwest

Kim Kardashian has trademarked the name of her 12-year-old daughter North West in order to launch her debut fashion line.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is set to launch her own fashion empire after the SKIMS founder trademarked the 12-year-old’s name.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kardashian, 45, has filed three trademark applications for the new line, called "NOR11", across multiple categories.

Taking on the Fashion World

Photos of North West
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West will reportedly be launching a range of fashion items, including jewelry.

One trademark was for clothing and accessories, including dresses, footwear, hats, and stockings.

Another one was for watches and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings, which North is especially known for following the furor surrounding her recent finger piercing controversy.

There's also a third trademark for a variety of bags, including handbags, wallets, and cosmetic cases.

Records show the trademark applications were filed by KimYe's Kid Inc., which was incorporated in California in August 2023.

Despite the firm name paying homage to both parents — Ye is her dad Kanye West’s moniker — it appears the Gold Digger rapper has little to no involvement in the budding empire. As per State of California records, Kardashian is listed as the only officer, according to The Sun.

Sparking Controversy Over Finger Jewelry

Source: @northwest;Instagram

The 12-year-old showcased her hand jewelry on social media.

North faced backlash after showcasing her penchant for finger piercings on her social media channels.

Last October, Kardashian tried to defend her daughter's unusual fashion choices, saying: "It's really hard, and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like, 'Okay, we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."

Doctors' Warnings Over Dangerous Trend

Photo of North West and Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

North West's piercings are susceptible to infections, warn docs.

Medical experts have since lined up to criticize the reality star for allowing her daughter to have such risky body modifications. As people are constantly using their hands for everyday tasks, the likelihood of a finger piercing accidentally getting caught on something and potentially tearing the tissue is significantly increased compared to some other types of piercings.

Dr. Tanya Kormeili, a Board-certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California, told the Daily Mail: "As a physician, I find it my duty to advise anyone against such aggressive piercings, especially for minors. The hand is a very sensitive area, full of a dense network of sensory nerves, arteries, and veins. The tendons run extremely close to the skin. This makes the chance of injury very high."

Any trauma to the piercing site could also prolong the healing process and cause additional harm, like infection. Adding to the potential peril, the hands are in constant contact with germs.

Photo of North West and Kim Kardashian.
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok/instagam

Medical experts have questioned why Kardashian let her 12-year-old child have the piercings.

"If you get a massive infection in your hand, it can swell, and the swelling stays in the hand compartment and can literally strangulate the other tissues due to poor perfusion (the process of delivering oxygenated blood from the circulatory system to tissues)," Dr. Kormeili explained.

Another potential consequence of this type of piercing is infection by Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), which is caused by toxins released by specific strains of bacteria, most commonly Staphylococcus aureus.

The bacteria can infiltrate the piercing site and release toxins into the bloodstream, causing a rapid onset of high fever, a sunburn-like rash, low blood pressure, and multiple organ failure.

"Given such risk, why would anyone do this, especially at the age of 12?" Kormeili asked.

