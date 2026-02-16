North West to Launch Fashion Empire: Kim Kardashian Trademarks 12-Year-Old Daughter's Name Amid Finger Piercing Controversy

One trademark was for clothing and accessories, including dresses, footwear, hats, and stockings.

Another one was for watches and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings, which North is especially known for following the furor surrounding her recent finger piercing controversy.

There's also a third trademark for a variety of bags, including handbags, wallets, and cosmetic cases.

Records show the trademark applications were filed by KimYe's Kid Inc., which was incorporated in California in August 2023.

Despite the firm name paying homage to both parents — Ye is her dad Kanye West’s moniker — it appears the Gold Digger rapper has little to no involvement in the budding empire. As per State of California records, Kardashian is listed as the only officer, according to The Sun.