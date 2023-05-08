Rasheem Carter's Death: $50k Reward Offered for Leads After Fourth Set of Remains Are Found
A non-profit organization is offering a $50,000 cash reward to anyone with information that could crack the case of Rasheem Carter's death, a 25-year-old Black man from Mississippi, RadarOnline.com can report.
You Are The People made the announcement via their official Instagram page in an effort to bring justice after a fourth set of his remains were tragically found one week ago on April 30, another heartbreaking development in the ongoing case.
"When Rasheem Carter needed help, police refused. But we can help bring justice to Rasheem's killer(s), and closure to his loved ones," the social media post read.
"You Are The Power is offering a $50,000 reward for the key tip that leads to the conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Rasheem's death," the non-profit statement continued, noting all information provided to the organization will be "secure and will not be shared outside of YATP, our legal team, and the authorities."
On November 2, Carter's family was devastated to learn he was found dead with his head severed south of the town of Taylorsville after going missing last October, having last been seen at a Super 8 Hotel.
Prior to that, he told his mother that he feared for his safety, claiming that white men in his community were targeting him and spewing racist remarks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Bank Auctioned Off Popular TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy's Home Just Before He Took His Own Life: Report
- Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Looked 'Heavily Pregnant' and Allegedly Displayed 'Erratic' Behavior Before Mysterious Death at 32
- Lori Vallow's 7-year-old Son JJ's Cause of Death Revealed in Gruesome Detail at Murder Trial
The day he was reported missing, he was chillingly captured on a trail camera, shirtless in a wooded area and carrying a large tree branch.
His mother told Insider she believes the image showed her son was "running for his life."
"When I see that picture, I know my son was somewhere struggling," Tiffany said. "I really believe he was chased there."
She also said he didn't have any health issues that could have caused his death.
Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston, however, said investigators have not yet found any evidence that proves Carter's death was a homicide, stating that nonetheless "everything is still on the table, and anything is possible until we have completed the case, turned over every rock, every leaf, and find every possible answer there is to find."