Rasheem Carter's Death: $50k Reward Offered for Leads After Fourth Set of Remains Are Found

A non-profit organization is offering a $50,000 cash reward to anyone with information that could crack the case of Rasheem Carter's death, a 25-year-old Black man from Mississippi, RadarOnline.com can report.

You Are The People made the announcement via their official Instagram page in an effort to bring justice after a fourth set of his remains were tragically found one week ago on April 30, another heartbreaking development in the ongoing case.