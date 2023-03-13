'RHOBH' Producers Didn't Reach Out To Harry Hamlin's Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan To Replace Lisa Rinna
Now that Lisa Rinna is out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Harry Hamlin's ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan alleged that producers want are begging her to save the show — but RadarOnline.com is told that's not true.
The Desperate Housewives actress, 59, sparked rumors over the weekend when she teased about possibly joining the housewives franchise, alluding that producers have already made their move.
“Knocking at my door…how desperate are y’all to have me?” Nicollette tweeted on Saturday, tagging “@BravoTV@Andy" and hashtagging "#RHOBH.” Replying to her tweet, the Paper Dolls star shared a GIF of Jack Nicholson knocking on a door as his character in The Shining.
Sources connected to production tell RadarOnline.com that no one has reached out to Nicollette — at least, not yet.
It wouldn't be a drastic shift considering Nicollette has some unique ties to the franchise — and it's not just being linked to Rinna's husband. Her short-lived marriage to Harry lasted from 1991 to 1992, but she was also married to ex-RHOBH star Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, from 2015 to 2018.
RHOBH fans lost it over the potential Nicollette addition.
“@Andy cast this icon, immediately #RHOBH," one viewer pled. “Beyond desperate. We don’t deserve. But we need you Queen,” replied another. "Desperate? No, but I think you’re just the person that show needs to kick it in high gear!” shared a third.
Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH after 9 seasons in January. Her exit came months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she was renegotiating her contract with Bravo. Sources told this outlet that Rinna was demanding $2 million a season, which would have made her the highest-paid housewife of any franchise ever.
While Bravo told us the decision "was mutual," her archenemy Lisa Vanderpump claimed otherwise.
Nicollette's season 13 teaser came on the heels of another RadarOnline.com exclusive story — that the RHOBH cast is hell-bent on kicking embattled Erika Jayne to the curb.
“They want her gone — and they’re not hiding it,” a source close to production spilled.
While her castmates have been posting photos from recent events where they all appeared to be having a good time — we’re told the pictures don’t tell the entire story.
Apparently, Garcelle Beauvais isn't the only one disgusted with the way Erika's handled her husband Tom Girardi's legal battle.
"They openly called her out for not having empathy,” the insider shared. Now that her TV bestie Rinna is gone, our source said, "Erika’s feeling the freeze — and worried how she’s going to survive another season!"