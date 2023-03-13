'RHOBH' Producers Didn't Reach Out To Harry Hamlin's Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan To Replace Lisa Rinna

Now that Lisa Rinna is out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Harry Hamlin's ex-wife Nicollette Sheridan alleged that producers want are begging her to save the show — but RadarOnline.com is told that's not true.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 59, sparked rumors over the weekend when she teased about possibly joining the housewives franchise, alluding that producers have already made their move.