EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's New Crush — Pals Say Divorced Star's Eyes are Wide Open… and Focused on Fellow Australian Jacob Elordi
May 22 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is crushing on fellow Aussie Jacob Elordi, who's 30 years her junior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Nicole has been on the lookout for a new, younger leading man, and after getting to know Jacob, it looks like her hunt is over," an insider gushed.
Kidman, 58, and the Wuthering Heights hunk, 28, had a friendly encounter at this year's Academy Awards, where she was a presenter and he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his monstrous performance in Frankenstein.
Nicole Sparks Fresh Romance Buzz
The 6-foot-5 star was caught on camera reaching over the front row to plant a chivalrous kiss on the willowy beauty's hand.
Sources said the pair also attended the same Oscars after-party.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Babygirl beauty split with country singer Keith Urban in 2025 after 19 years of marriage.
The hard-working hottie has starred in a slew of projects since their union imploded and has been actively producing movies and TV shows.
Nicole’s Daughters Approve New Friendship
According to the insider, divorcee Kidman is now searching for a script that could work for both her and Elordi. The insider also shares that Urban and Kidman's daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15 – are thrilled about their mom's handsome new pal.
Speaking of Kidman and Elordi, the insider added: "She loves that they have similar backgrounds and hopes that he'll consider letting her take him under her wing. She also knows she's going to have extra kudos from Sunny and Faith, who, like most teenage girls, are huge fans of Jacob."
Jacob's Crush On Nicole
While some admirers may be hoping for a romance between the Down Under duo, sources said that's off the table as Elordi has recently been linked to model Kendall Jenner, 30.
But sources said the Euphoria standout is eager to build his professional relationship with Kidman.
"Jacob is in awe of Nicole and would do anything to work with her," another source revealed.
"He's had a crush on her since he was 15. He wouldn't dare make a move, though. This is a chance to work with an Oscar-winning actress. He's not going to blow that on an old teenage crush he had."