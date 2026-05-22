EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's New Crush — Pals Say Divorced Star's Eyes are Wide Open… and Focused on Fellow Australian Jacob Elordi

Nicole Kidman is crushing on fellow Aussie Jacob Elordi, who's 30 years her junior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Nicole has been on the lookout for a new, younger leading man, and after getting to know Jacob, it looks like her hunt is over," an insider gushed.

Kidman, 58, and the Wuthering Heights hunk, 28, had a friendly encounter at this year's Academy Awards, where she was a presenter and he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his monstrous performance in Frankenstein.