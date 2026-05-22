EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Ariana Grande Was AWOL For Her Brother's Broadway Splash
May 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
When song and dance man Frankie Grande hit the stage for the Broadway premiere of Titanique, his Wicked star sister, Ariana Grande, was nowhere to be seen, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The ponytailed pop princess was deep in rehearsals for her upcoming tour – but was supportive on social media. However, insiders told RadarOnline.com that explanation only goes so far.
'This Was A Choice'
"She runs that tour," one source says. "If Ariana wanted the night off, she could have taken it. This was a choice."
An insider added: "He's conflicted. Of course, he wants his own spotlight – but he also knows the media frenzy Ariana brings."
Frankie ‘Understood’ Snub — But Insider Says It Still Stung Deeply
The source explains, "He wanted it to be about him... but he also wanted her there. Those two things cannot exist at the same time."
The insider says levelheaded Frankie "understood" his sibling's absence, "but it still hurt."