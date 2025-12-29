EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Holiday Heartbreak — How 'Hurt' Actress Prepared for Tense Reunion With Ex Keith Urban After Divorce Shock
Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Heartbroken Nicole Kidman put aside her fury at ex Keith Urban so their daughters can enjoy a happy holiday season with both of their parents.
Kidman, 58, made plans for them to all be together for the holidays, and it's promising to be an emotional reunion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kids Caught in Split
"Nicole has got very mixed emotions about spending time under the same roof as Keith again, but she's determined to do it for the sake of her girls," shared a source.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Babygirl star and the country singer, 58, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and 14‑year‑old Faith Margaret.
"The girls have hardly seen Keith in the last six months as he's been touring and they've been overseas with Nicole," said an insider. "They miss him terribly, and while they've been trying to stay strong, Nicole knows what they really want is some normal family time. So she's vowed to do whatever it takes to give them that."
According to the insider, the children were blindsided by their parents' breakup.
"As far as they knew, their parents had a solid marriage, so it's been a hard adjustment," the source said.
Holiday Truce for Family
Even though the Big Little Lies actress wanted to spend the holidays in Australia with her family, she's never been one to hold grudges, so she was willing to stay in Nashville to accommodate the Let It Roll crooner.
"Everyone who has seen him lately has told her that he's struggling," said the source. "She doesn't want to see him suffer and doesn't want to alienate him from their kids, so she's going to be the bigger person, even though she's still very hurt."
Buffering the Pain With Friends
EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Devastating Decline — 'Dying' Actor's Wife Emma Heming Says Young Daughters Are Already Grieving Their Dad as They Understand 'The Inevitable'
She's invited Urban to join them for all their old traditions – but also asked other family and friends to join them as a buffer.
"Even with her tribe of people around her, it's going to take some serious discipline for her to keep her emotions in check," shared the source.
"It's all very raw for her still. But she's saying she can handle it because she'll do anything for her daughters."