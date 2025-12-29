EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Holiday Heartbreak — How 'Hurt' Actress Prepared for Tense Reunion With Ex Keith Urban After Divorce Shock

"Nicole has got very mixed emotions about spending time under the same roof as Keith again, but she's determined to do it for the sake of her girls," shared a source.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Babygirl star and the country singer, 58, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and 14‑year‑old Faith Margaret.

"The girls have hardly seen Keith in the last six months as he's been touring and they've been overseas with Nicole," said an insider. "They miss him terribly, and while they've been trying to stay strong, Nicole knows what they really want is some normal family time. So she's vowed to do whatever it takes to give them that."

According to the insider, the children were blindsided by their parents' breakup.

"As far as they knew, their parents had a solid marriage, so it's been a hard adjustment," the source said.