Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Enjoying New Romance' After Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman is 'enjoying a new romance' as she moves forward after her divorce from Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is 'enjoying a new romance' as she moves forward after her divorce from Keith Urban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicole Kidman's summer "romance" with Michael Reinstein is revving up, sources said, even though she won't confirm it.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar winner was spotted getting cozy with Reinstein, founder of a Beverly Hills-based investment firm, in Italy in July – and he was Johnny-on-the-spot when she jetted into L.A. on July 30 after the season premiere of her series Lioness.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman Taking New Romance Slowly

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman is reportedly taking things slowly with Michael Reinstein despite their growing romance.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Nicole Kidman is reportedly taking things slowly with Michael Reinstein despite their growing romance.

Article continues below advertisement

"Michael was waiting at the airport in his Ferrari when Nicole flew in from New York City. Obviously, this was more than just a little holiday fling," said a source.

"Still, Nicole is refusing to label it. When people ask, all she'll say is that she's having fun, but Michael is pursuing her very hard and she seems to be very charmed.

"But Nicole is not ready to say it's anything serious or completely allow herself to fall for him. She wants to take things slowly and build on what they have to make sure it's genuinely a good thing for her."

Since her divorce from Keith Urban was finalized earlier this year, the Big Little Lies star has focused on spending time with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman Isn't Desperate for Romance

Article continues below advertisement
The 'Big Little Lies' star has focused on daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret since her divorce from Keith Urban.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

The 'Big Little Lies' star has focused on daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret since her divorce from Keith Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman, 59, has also traveled widely, bouncing from Chile to Antarctica to Paris to Italy, where she vacationed with her sister, Antonia.

As for romance, insiders said before she was seen with Reinstein, Kidman was pursued by Paul Salem, a private equity investor and chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International.

But insiders said Kidman is far from desperate to land a man.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nicole Knows Her Worth'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus 'plot a double wedding' as both stars consider marrying their partners.

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus 'Plot Double Wedding' With Partners

Phil Collins' family prepared for his death as the singer faced a life-threatening health crisis.

EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins' Family 'Prepared For His Death' During Health Crisis

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Reinstein reportedly 'checks a lot of boxes' for Kidman, according to a source.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Reinstein reportedly 'checks a lot of boxes' for Kidman, according to a source.

"Nicole knows her worth, plus she has her daughters and her career. Meeting a great man would just be icing on the cake," said a source.

"That being said, Michael definitely checks a lot of boxes. He's very good-looking and they have an obvious chemistry.

"Besides that, he's on her level financially, so Nicole can enjoy him treating her like a queen without feeling guilty."

An insider added: "Nicole doesn't want to lock herself down just yet. She's got her mojo back and she's having fun exploring what's out there."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.