EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Enjoying New Romance' After Keith Urban Divorce

"Michael was waiting at the airport in his Ferrari when Nicole flew in from New York City. Obviously, this was more than just a little holiday fling," said a source.

"Still, Nicole is refusing to label it. When people ask, all she'll say is that she's having fun, but Michael is pursuing her very hard and she seems to be very charmed.

"But Nicole is not ready to say it's anything serious or completely allow herself to fall for him. She wants to take things slowly and build on what they have to make sure it's genuinely a good thing for her."

Since her divorce from Keith Urban was finalized earlier this year, the Big Little Lies star has focused on spending time with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.