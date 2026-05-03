Speaking at the University of San Francisco's War Memorial Gym as part of the Silk Speaker Series on April 11, 2026, Kidman described the isolation her mother experienced in her final days – and the limitations she and her sister Antonia Kidman faced while juggling family and careers.

Nicole said: "As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide."

She added: "Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went.

"I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.

"So that's part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning."