EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Considering Adoption' After Keith Urban Divorce

"Nicole has stepped into her most empowered chapter ever and realizes the world is truly her oyster," said a source.

"She has the means to do whatever she wants and that includes adding to her family. Nothing gives her more pleasure than being a mom and she's very serious about doing it again through adoption."

The Oscar winner once gushed she "would've loved 10 children" – and dotes on her daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, with ex-husband Keith Urban.

Kidman has also reconnected with her adopted kids Bella [Cruise], 33, and Connor [Cruise], 31, after they reportedly wrote her a "heartfelt letter" when her mother Janelle passed in September 2024.