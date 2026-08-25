EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Considering Adoption' After Keith Urban Divorce
Aug. 25 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is sitting on huge baby news, insiders told RadarOnline.com – at 59, she plans to grow her family through adoption.
Inspired by her pal Sandra Bullock and encouraged by her renewed closeness to her adopted kids with Tom Cruise, sources said Kidman is set on becoming a mom again.
Kidman Considers Expanding Her Family
"Nicole has stepped into her most empowered chapter ever and realizes the world is truly her oyster," said a source.
"She has the means to do whatever she wants and that includes adding to her family. Nothing gives her more pleasure than being a mom and she's very serious about doing it again through adoption."
The Oscar winner once gushed she "would've loved 10 children" – and dotes on her daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, with ex-husband Keith Urban.
Kidman has also reconnected with her adopted kids Bella [Cruise], 33, and Connor [Cruise], 31, after they reportedly wrote her a "heartfelt letter" when her mother Janelle passed in September 2024.
Kidman Rebuilds Bonds With Children
"Nicole has been back on good terms with them for a few years now," said a source.
"Even when they were estranged, she never stopped loving them or dreaming of the day when they'd be back in her life and thankfully that day has come. She's very close to Bella and has a great relationship with Connor as well.
"There's no question they're just as much her children as Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret are. Nicole has always been a passionate believer in adoption and knows firsthand how strong that bond is."
The Big Little Lies star has also had a front-row seat watching her Practical Magic costar Bullock's journey adopting two children as a single mom, noted a source.
Bullock Inspires Kidman’s Adoption Plans
"Sandra has shown Nicole there's more than one way to build a family, and Nicole can lean on her whenever she needs to," said the source.
"It's too early for Nicole to start the adoption process right now but she's already exploring what needs to be done for when she's ready. Once that happens, Nicole is confident everything will fall into place fairly quickly."