EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe's Secret Coffee Dates Spark Trouble With Actor's Longtime Girlfriend Britney Theriot — 'It's Bound to Be Threatening'

"He's been on the phone to her nearly every day just to check in and lift her spirits. They even managed to meet up for coffee not that long ago. Nicole is putting on a brave face but she's been rocked by this. Russell has helped to steady her and she's so grateful."

The two Oscar winners met as teenagers in Australia, where they cut their acting teeth, but didn't appear on screen together until they played a married couple in the 2018 drama Boy Erased.

"I waited a long time to be married to Nicole," Crowe shared about the role, and they've remained close ever since.

The Gladiator star, 61, has also advised Kidman, 58, work is the best medicine to forget heartbreak, added a pal.