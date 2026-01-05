EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe's Secret Coffee Dates Spark Trouble With Actor's Longtime Girlfriend Britney Theriot — 'It's Bound to Be Threatening'
Jan. 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Longtime pal Russell Crowe has been a rock for Nicole Kidman as she picks up the pieces after her devastating split from Keith Urban, said sources who shared sparks are flying between the old friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Russell has been through his own heartbreaking divorce after 15 years of marriage, so he can empathize with Nicole in a way that not everyone in her world can," said an insider.
Russell Comforts Nicole Amid Heartbreak
"He's been on the phone to her nearly every day just to check in and lift her spirits. They even managed to meet up for coffee not that long ago. Nicole is putting on a brave face but she's been rocked by this. Russell has helped to steady her and she's so grateful."
The two Oscar winners met as teenagers in Australia, where they cut their acting teeth, but didn't appear on screen together until they played a married couple in the 2018 drama Boy Erased.
"I waited a long time to be married to Nicole," Crowe shared about the role, and they've remained close ever since.
The Gladiator star, 61, has also advised Kidman, 58, work is the best medicine to forget heartbreak, added a pal.
The source explained: "Russell throws himself into work when he's having a hard time, and Nicole is taking that advice to heart.
“She's signed on for one project after another. Some are even overlapping, so there's very little time for her to wallow in sadness.
"Russell has pushed for them to collaborate on something. He's sending her projects that he's interested in, pushing her to read them."
But their closeness has thrown a wrench into his romance with 42-year-old galpal Britney Theriot, a source said.
"Nicole is very clear that things between her and Russell are strictly platonic, but their closeness has people whispering and it's not going over well with his girlfriend," shared the source.
"It's tough for Britney to see Russell giving all this attention to another woman, especially when the other woman is Nicole. It's bound to be threatening, but Russell is oblivious.
"Nicole's aware of the chatter but tells everyone it's just malicious gossip. She refuses to apologize."