Nicki Minaj in Talks to Settle 4-Figure Lawsuit Over Alleged Damaged Costumes

nicki minaj sued costumes
Source: MEGA

She's in settlement talks with the fashion company.

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nicki Minaj's company is inching closer to ending one of the rapper's lawsuits. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Starship singer's business Pink Personality informed the court that it is in settlement talks with the fashion company that claimed Minaj rented more than $6k worth of items and failed to return all but one damaged leotard.

nicki minaj sued
Source: MEGA

Minaj's attorneys are trying to work out a deal with 11eleven eleven11, LLC, which sued the star and several others for breach of contract.

The documents filed in Los Angeles court on November 13 revealed lawyers for Pink Personality are trying to work out a deal with 11eleven eleven11, LLC, which sued the star and several others for breach of contract.

As this outlet reported, the fashion company alleged Minaj and her team rented six items from the "high-end fashion design company" without paying the tab — and only brought one damaged item back that cost over $3k to repair.

Minaj's deadline to respond to the lawsuit was November 2 — but the latest filing revealed it's been extended until next month "to allow settlement discussions to continue."

The judge signed off on the request. The new deadline is December 2, allowing Minaj and the fashion company plenty of time to hash out a settlement.

nicki minaj sued
Source: MEGA

She has until December 2 to work out a settlement.

According to the lawsuit, Minaj's people contacted 11eleven eleven11 to rent several costumes on October 21, 2022, and said they "would only need the items for 24 hours." The company informed her team that Minaj could keep the items for 2-3 days and she'd only be charged a single-day rental fee of $6,750.

The fashion company admitted it "agreed to allow defendants, each of them, to pay when the items were returned" — but alleged Minaj and her people "failed and refused to pay the agreed-upon rental rate" and "failed to return the items rented."

11eleven eleven11 claimed that on October 25, 2022, the black leotard was returned, with the defendants alleging they would bring the rest of the costumes back later. However, the black leotard was allegedly damaged and cost the company $3,832.50 to repair.

nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

This isn't the only lawsuit she's facing.

The lawsuit stated that "after weeks of requesting payment," the defendants sent a check for $3k, "leaving an unpaid balance of $832.50 for the cost to repair the black leotard and paying no portion of the cost to rent items."

11eleven eleven11 also alleged that Minaj and her team never returned the five remaining items.

This isn't the only lawsuit that Minaj is fighting.

RadarOnline.com revealed that the singer was sued by a West Hollywood jeweler, who claimed the singer damaged borrowed jewels and failed to pay the $26k invoice. She demanded the lawsuit be tossed, claiming she accepts no responsibility for any damage that may — or may not — have happened to the custom goods.

