No-Show: Promoter Demands $1 Million From Nicki Minaj’s Company Over Canceled Shanghai Concert

Mar. 18 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

A concert promoter asked a court to award him a 7-figure sum from Nicki Minaj’s company after she failed to appear for a concert — and then allegedly refused to return the deposit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a British Virgin Islands-based company named BS Associates Company Limited [BSA] was awarded $1.4 million in an arbitration case against Minaj’s company Pink Personality.

In 2022, BSA filed a claim against Pink Personality over a 2018 deal she signed to perform in China. The promoter said it agreed to pay $1 million to Minaj’s company.

Per the suit, BSA sent the money to Minaj’s agents at CAA and the funds were to be held in an escrow account. Two weeks before the scheduled show, the rapper allegedly asked BSA to release $250k from the escrow account. BSA said they agreed.

However, BSA claimed Minaj didn’t show up to the scheduled show on September 18, 2018. The promoter said it tried to reschedule a new date with Minaj and her agents.

BSA said Minaj claimed to open to a rescheduled date if BSA would "release additional funds from Escrow as a show of good faith."

Nicki Minaj

The promoter said it released another $250k to Minaj. However, they said the concert never ended up being rescheduled. BSA took Pink Personality to arbitration. After a hearing, BSA was awarded $1.4 million plus interest and other fees.

In November 2023, BSA filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to confirm the award. In a newly filed document, the company said Pink Personality has failed to respond to the petition.

"Although BSA granted PPI an extension of time until January 8, 2024, PPI failed to file any response to the Petition, has not appeared in this action, is now in default and is deemed to have admitted all allegations of BSA’s Petition, the motion read.

BSA did note that Minaj's agents recently returned the remaining $500k in the escrow account. As a result, the promoter only wants the court to confirm a $974k award, not the full $1.4 million award.

A judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are facing a separate lawsuit over an alleged assault by Petty against a security guard.

