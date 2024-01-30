Nicki Minaj Ready to 'Drown' Megan Thee Stallion as Family of Murdered Daughter Considers Suing Over 'Megan's Law' Lyric

Minaj unloaded on Megan, even dragging the rapper's dead mother into the conversation. Her Barbz fans went as far as doxxing the cemetery where Megan's mom is buried — but even that won't stop Nicki, who's unapologetic and reportedly gearing up to push the battle further.

"I know that Nicki seems to be in the wrong right now because she went there, but she is unapologetic, and we are only seeing what they let the public see," a source spilled to Daily Mail, sharing that "behind the scenes, it is even worse."