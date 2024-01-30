Your tip
Nicki Minaj Ready to 'Drown' Megan Thee Stallion as Family of Murdered Daughter Considers Suing Over 'Megan's Law' Lyric

nicki minaj megan thee stallion hiss tory lanez leaked verse
Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship has turned iceberg-level.

Jan. 29 2024, Published 8:21 p.m. ET

Nicki Minaj isn't taking her foot off Megan Thee Stallion's neck and is preparing to "drown" her ex-pal, RadarOnline.com has learned. The feud reached a head last week, beginning when Minaj dropped Big Foot, mocking Megan about being shot by Tory Lanez after the latter's diss track Hiss, which seemingly referenced Nicki's registered sex offender husband.

nicki minaj fans doxxing cemetary megan thee stallion mom
Tension between the two boiled over with the recent release of Megan's song 'Hiss,' in which she seemed to reference Nicki's sex offender husband.

Minaj unloaded on Megan, even dragging the rapper's dead mother into the conversation. Her Barbz fans went as far as doxxing the cemetery where Megan's mom is buried — but even that won't stop Nicki, who's unapologetic and reportedly gearing up to push the battle further.

"I know that Nicki seems to be in the wrong right now because she went there, but she is unapologetic, and we are only seeing what they let the public see," a source spilled to Daily Mail, sharing that "behind the scenes, it is even worse."

"Megan has formed an alliance with Cardi B to talk s--- about Nicki, but Nicki has been in the game much longer than both of them," the insider explained. "Nicki told Megan she needs to sit down and respect those who set the path for her. Megan came for Nicki's husband and brother and in the worst way. So, Nicki responded by taking it a level higher."

nicki minaj fans doxxing cemetary megan thee stallion mom
Nicki is ready to "drown" Megan Thee Stallion after she went after Minaj's man.

Minaj is allegedly ready to go to war with Megan and will go as low as she needs to win.

"If Megan wants to keep this going, it is going to get extremely ugly – more so than it already is," the source said. "Nicki knows her weaknesses and will play on all of them. If Megan thinks that Nicki's beef with Cardi is bad it is a drop in the pool that she is about to drown Megan in."

Minaj and Megan were thick as thieves in 2019 during the success of their collaboration, Hot Girl Summer — but all that seemed to change after Megan teamed up with Cardi for WAP.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

nicki minaj fans doxxing cemetary megan thee stallion mom pp
Nicki's fans even doxxed the cemetery where Megan's mom is buried.

Minaj and Cardi are archenemies, with the two coming to physical blows in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week. While Megan had plenty to say in Hiss — referencing Megan's Law, which forces sex offenders, like Minaj's husband, information to be made public — she has yet to respond to Nicki's relentless social media attacks.

copy of image templates
Megan Kanka's family is reportedly considering taking legal action against Megan over the offensive lyric.

Minaj isn't the only person pissed at Megan over the "Megan's Law" lyric. The family of deceased Megan Kanka called the rap reference offensive and disrespectful. Kanka was killed by a predator in the '90s who was not required by law to disclose his sex offender status.

Her murder sparked "Megan's Law," with her father telling TMZ that he's thinking of taking legal action against the Savage rapper.

