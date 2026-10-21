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Home > Exclusives > Nick Lachey
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EXCLUSIVE: Nick and Vanessa Lachey 'Quitting Los Angeles for New Life'

Nick and Vanessa Lachey reportedly plan to leave Los Angeles behind as they prepare for a new life.
Source: MEGA

Nick and Vanessa Lachey reportedly plan to leave Los Angeles behind as they prepare for a new life.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Nick Lachey and actress wife Vanessa [Lachey] put their Tarzana mansion on the market for $8.1million as they revealed they're quitting Los Angeles for the second time in four years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Hollywood Insider Claims Work Has Dried Up for the Lacheys

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Nick and Vanessa Lachey listed their Tarzana mansion for $8.1 million as they prepared to leave Los Angeles again.
Source: MEGA

Nick and Vanessa Lachey listed their Tarzana mansion for $8.1 million as they prepared to leave Los Angeles again.

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"They can call it a lifestyle decision, but the work just isn't there anymore," an industry insider said. "Hollywood has stopped calling. Why pay L.A. prices while sitting around waiting for the phone to ring?"

The Lacheys fled California in 2022 when Vanessa landed the starring role on NCIS: Hawai'i. They returned after CBS canceled the crime drama in 2024 – a decision Vanessa publicly described as leaving her "gutted."

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Vanessa Lachey's Hoped-For Hollywood Comeback Fails to Materialize

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Vanessa reportedly struggled to secure another major acting role after CBS canceled 'NCIS: Hawai'i' in 2024.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Vanessa reportedly struggled to secure another major acting role after CBS canceled 'NCIS: Hawai'i' in 2024.

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But the big Hollywood comeback insiders say she hoped for hasn't materialized.

"Vanessa came back expecting more doors to open," said the source. "That next major acting job never arrived."

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