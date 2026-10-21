EXCLUSIVE: Nick and Vanessa Lachey 'Quitting Los Angeles for New Life'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Nick Lachey and actress wife Vanessa [Lachey] put their Tarzana mansion on the market for $8.1million as they revealed they're quitting Los Angeles for the second time in four years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hollywood Insider Claims Work Has Dried Up for the Lacheys
"They can call it a lifestyle decision, but the work just isn't there anymore," an industry insider said. "Hollywood has stopped calling. Why pay L.A. prices while sitting around waiting for the phone to ring?"
The Lacheys fled California in 2022 when Vanessa landed the starring role on NCIS: Hawai'i. They returned after CBS canceled the crime drama in 2024 – a decision Vanessa publicly described as leaving her "gutted."
Vanessa Lachey's Hoped-For Hollywood Comeback Fails to Materialize
But the big Hollywood comeback insiders say she hoped for hasn't materialized.
"Vanessa came back expecting more doors to open," said the source. "That next major acting job never arrived."