EXCLUSIVE: Nick and Vanessa Lachey 'Quitting Los Angeles for New Life'

"They can call it a lifestyle decision, but the work just isn't there anymore," an industry insider said. "Hollywood has stopped calling. Why pay L.A. prices while sitting around waiting for the phone to ring?"

The Lacheys fled California in 2022 when Vanessa landed the starring role on NCIS: Hawai'i. They returned after CBS canceled the crime drama in 2024 – a decision Vanessa publicly described as leaving her "gutted."