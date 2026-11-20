Nick Cannon Hospitalized Amid Lupus Battle as TV Host Begs Fans for Prayers: 'This World Can Definitely Take a Lot Out of You'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Nick Cannon has been hospitalized amid his battle with lupus, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Friday, November 20, the TV host took to Instagram to share a brief update with his supporters and expressed, "This [world] can definitely take a lot out of you. "Pray for me y'all." His post featured a photo of him lying in a hospital bed and was accompanied by the hashtag #LupusWarrior.
Nick Cannon's Lupus Diagnosis
Fans were quick to respond, as one person said, "Speedy recovery!" and another added, "Praying for you."
A user noted, "Praying for you. Nobody realizes the impact of this invisible sickness."
Cannon was diagnosed with lupus nephritis, or lupus kidney disease, in January of 2012. He'd been on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, when his health took a turn for the worse. At the time, he experienced knee swelling, fatigue, trouble breathing, and kidney pain.
The 46-year-old has been open about his struggles with the autoimmune disease over the years.
In a 2024 interview, he shared how he manages it day to day, admitting that it's far from easy.
Nick Cannon Urges People to Pray for 'Lupus Warriors'
"You just gotta look out for those Lupus warriors and really give them some strong prayers and support because you never know what they're going through," he stated at the time.
"I just stay busy," Cannon said of managing the condition. "I mean, once I can get out that bed, I see it as a blessing."
'I'm Gonna Get the Most out of Today'
"I'm gonna get the most out of today because I remember those days where it wasn't even a possibility for me to get out," the Wild n' Out star continued. "And sometimes those days happen, you know, every once in a while, but it keeps my health in check.”
He described how important it is for those with lupus to keep a close eye on their diets to avoid flare-ups.
Nick Cannon Wants to Raise Awareness
"You gotta make sure you're eating right," he asserted. "You gotta make sure you're staying hydrated. You gotta make sure you're doing everything that the doctors or the holistic individuals that are helping you out are telling you, because if you stick to a regimen, you can keep all those flare-ups away.”
“It definitely affects our community specifically... a lot of cases with Black women," Cannon added. "So we want to continue to create the awareness so we can find a cure. And just send some love and support to all my fellow lupus warriors out there.”