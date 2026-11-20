Fans were quick to respond, as one person said, "Speedy recovery!" and another added, "Praying for you."

A user noted, "Praying for you. Nobody realizes the impact of this invisible sickness."

Cannon was diagnosed with lupus nephritis, or lupus kidney disease, in January of 2012. He'd been on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, when his health took a turn for the worse. At the time, he experienced knee swelling, fatigue, trouble breathing, and kidney pain.

The 46-year-old has been open about his struggles with the autoimmune disease over the years.

In a 2024 interview, he shared how he manages it day to day, admitting that it's far from easy.