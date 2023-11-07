Neymar's Girlfriend and Newborn Daughter Allegedly Targeted by Three Armed Men in Home Invasion
Three armed men broke into the home of soccer star Neymar's partner, Bruna Biancardi, and were reportedly looking for her and the couple's newborn daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The terrifying incident took place at Biancardi's condo in Cotia, a suburb of San Paolo, Brazil, early Tuesday morning.
According to local reports, the soccer star and Biancardi were not at home during the break-in. However, her parents were allegedly present for the traumatizing ordeal.
Reports state that two armed men and another suspect tied up Biancardi's parents and proceeded to ransack the residence, stealing designer handbags, jewelry, and other luxury items as they searched for the influencer and the newborn.
R7 newspaper reported that the burglars targeted the home in search of Biancardi and her daughter, Mavie, who was born weeks ago in October. One day before the break-in, Neymar shared a photo of his daughter on social media.
Thankfully, Biancardi's parents were not injured in the incident, and neighbors acted quickly to alert law enforcement on the break-in.
Authorities were able to take one of the suspects into custody at the scene. The two other men remain at large. The suspect taken into custody is a 20-year-old male who may have a connection to Biancardi's neighborhood.
It is believed that the apprehended suspect is the influencer's neighbor and allegedly used his access to the neighborhood's security gates to let the other two men enter the secured area.
The San Paolo Department of Public Safety released a statement on the incident.
"The Civil Police of Cotia is investigating a robbery that occurred on the morning of Tuesday (07) in a condominium in the city," the statement began. "According to reports, three armed men allegedly entered the residence and overpowered the 50-year-old and 52-year-old victims. The suspects stole purses, watches, and jewelry."
"A 20-year-old man was arrested in the act. The second perpetrator has already been identified and efforts are underway to identify the third, as well as arrest them. The case is being registered in the 2nd DP of Cotia. More information will be provided at the end of the registration."
Neymar is currently recovering from knee surgery and is expected to be ruled out for play for the next 10 months.
The soccer player released a brief statement on the "attack that Bru's parents suffered," simply saying, "Thank God everyone is fine."