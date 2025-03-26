Revealed: Nightmarish New Theory in Death of Yankees Hero Brett Gardner's Teen Son — 'He Never Stood a Chance'
The tragic death of Yankees hero Brett Gardner's teen son has taken a fresh twist.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Costa Rican authorities claim Miller Gardner may have had a bad reaction to medication.
The baseball star and his wife, Jessica. made the tragic announcement Sunday that their 14-year-old son had died from a sudden illness after the entire family got sick while on vacation in the Central American country.
They said: "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile."
But his sudden death has been met with shifting explanations as it now appears the teen may have never stood a chance after being given potentially bad medication to treat his illness.
The country's Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) initially attributed Miller's death to "asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning."
But investigators then revealed asphyxia had been ruled out, as there was no obstruction of the teen's airway.
Now authorities are probing whether Miller was allergic to any medicine he was given.
The shocking reversal comes after the entire family fell ill after returning to their resort from dinner on Thursday night.
While the family meal did not occur at the Arenas Del Mar resort where they were staying, the hotel said a licensed doctor was dispatched to "handle the emergency situation."
"Our hotel protocol at Arenas Del Mar does not allow for hotel staff to provide any medication to guests," the resort added.
The family is still searching for answers as it is believed that an autopsy could take two or three months to be completed.
Police from the nearby town of Quepos are now leading the investigation, and have began questioning resort employees.
Miller and his family were staying at the $900 per night beachfront resort when he was found dead on Friday morning.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Arenas Del Mar resort told they were "deeply saddened by this loss."
"Our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time," the hotel said in a statement. "The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.
"We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected."
The exclusive resort is located in the rainforest town of Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica.
In announcing their son's death over the weekend, Miller's parents acknowledged that they had "so many questions" regarding his tragic passing.
"He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation."
They continued: "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st."