Yankees Fan Favorite Brett Gardner's Son's Cause of Death Ruled Out as Asphyxiation — As Investigation Goes On Following Shock Passing of Teen During Family Trip in Costa Rica
The search for answers in the cause of death of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son has only raised more questions, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the leading theory of asphyxiation was suddenly ruled out Tuesday.
Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning after becoming ill during a family vacation at a Costa Rican resort.
According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ), Brett and his family were vacationing at a hotel in Manuel Antonio, a town on the Pacific coast of the country, when the whole family fell ill.
Preliminary reports attributed Miller's death to "asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning" after his body was found with vomit. Others in the family also supposedly had food poisoning from something they ate.
However, asphyxia was later ruled out by forensic doctors, who found there was no obstruction of the teen's airways.
Officials are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine whether food poisoning was indeed the cause of death.
Brett and his wife, Jessica, shared the devastating news in a statement issued by the Yankees.
It read: "With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation.
"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.
"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day." It continued: "We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.
"Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."
INVESTIGATION: Shocking Truth Of How Canadian Olympic Snowboarder Became Top Drug Baron Tied to Cartel Psychos and Hezbollah — As He Makes FBI's Most Wanted List With $10Million Capture Bounty on His Head
The Gardner family was visiting the $900-a-night Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort on Costa Rica's Pacific coast when Miller died.
In a statement, the hotel said: "We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time.
"The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.
"We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected."
The family are now reportedly working with local authorities to bring Miller's body back to the United States.
Brett, 41, played 14 seasons with the Yankees between 2008 and 2021. He was an All-Star in 2015, won a Gold Glove in 2016, and before that was a member of the 2009 World Series-winning team.