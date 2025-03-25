The search for answers in the cause of death of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son has only raised more questions, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the leading theory of asphyxiation was suddenly ruled out Tuesday. Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning after becoming ill during a family vacation at a Costa Rican resort.

Source: https://x.com/Yankees The 14-year-old's cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ), Brett and his family were vacationing at a hotel in Manuel Antonio, a town on the Pacific coast of the country, when the whole family fell ill. Preliminary reports attributed Miller's death to "asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning" after his body was found with vomit. Others in the family also supposedly had food poisoning from something they ate. However, asphyxia was later ruled out by forensic doctors, who found there was no obstruction of the teen's airways. Officials are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine whether food poisoning was indeed the cause of death.

Brett and his wife, Jessica, shared the devastating news in a statement issued by the Yankees. It read: "With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025 Source: https://x.com/Yankees

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day." It continued: "We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

Source: Mega Brett was an all star with the Yankees.

