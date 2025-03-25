Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Sports News > New York Yankees

Yankees Fan Favorite Brett Gardner's Son's Cause of Death Ruled Out as Asphyxiation — As Investigation Goes On Following Shock Passing of Teen During Family Trip in Costa Rica

Photo of Brett Gardner's family.
Source: @Yankees/X

Miller Gardner (second from the right) was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The search for answers in the cause of death of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son has only raised more questions, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the leading theory of asphyxiation was suddenly ruled out Tuesday.

Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning after becoming ill during a family vacation at a Costa Rican resort.

Article continues below advertisement
brett gardner miller gardner
Source: https://x.com/Yankees

The 14-year-old's cause of death has yet to be determined.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ), Brett and his family were vacationing at a hotel in Manuel Antonio, a town on the Pacific coast of the country, when the whole family fell ill.

Preliminary reports attributed Miller's death to "asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning" after his body was found with vomit. Others in the family also supposedly had food poisoning from something they ate.

However, asphyxia was later ruled out by forensic doctors, who found there was no obstruction of the teen's airways.

Officials are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine whether food poisoning was indeed the cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Brett and his wife, Jessica, shared the devastating news in a statement issued by the Yankees.

It read: "With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: https://x.com/Yankees
Article continues below advertisement

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day." It continued: "We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.

"Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

READ MORE ON SPORTS
Photo of Ryan Wedding

INVESTIGATION: Shocking Truth Of How Canadian Olympic Snowboarder Became Top Drug Baron Tied to Cartel Psychos and Hezbollah — As He Makes FBI's Most Wanted List With $10Million Capture Bounty on His Head

Photo of Dwyane Wade

Basketball Icon Dwyane Wade, 43, Reveals He's Feeling 'Strong and Healthy' After Cancer Battle — Saying He's 'Free' Of Disease

Article continues below advertisement
brett gardner
Source: Mega

Brett was an all star with the Yankees.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Gardner family was visiting the $900-a-night Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort on Costa Rica's Pacific coast when Miller died.

In a statement, the hotel said: "We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time.

"The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.

"We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected."

The family are now reportedly working with local authorities to bring Miller's body back to the United States.

Brett, 41, played 14 seasons with the Yankees between 2008 and 2021. He was an All-Star in 2015, won a Gold Glove in 2016, and before that was a member of the 2009 World Series-winning team.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.