New Testimony Reveals Johnny Depp Once Passed Out Drunk In Front Of His Kids On Private Island Beach

New testimony provided by the woman who manages Johnny Depp’s private estate revealed that the actor once allegedly passed out drunk in front of his children on the beach after spending the whole day drinking, Radar has learned.

According to Tara Roberts’ testimony on Tuesday in the ongoing $50 million defamation trial against Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard, Roberts claimed that she witnessed the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star drunkenly asleep during a 2013 incident at Depp’s private island in the Bahamas.