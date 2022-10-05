New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Promises To Pay Back $30K Of Taxpayer Funds She Used For First-Class Flights After Claiming Economy Is 'Unsafe' For Black Women

"Based on the policy review, however, I will have to reimburse," she told reporters during a groundbreaking event for a new YWCA facility. "So, I'm moving forward to do that."

Cantrell previously sparked backlash for defending the expenses, citing her racial background and the COVID-19 crisis as her reasons for paying more.

"Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world Black women walk in," she told New Orleans news organizations. "My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury. As all women know, our health and safety are often disregarded, and we are left to navigate alone."

As for the pandemic, she said there were additional things that changed.