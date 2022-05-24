Disgraced Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu RESIGNS Over L.A. Angels Stadium 'Scandal'

Harry Sidhu has resigned as the mayor of Anaheim, California following an alleged scandal involving plans to sell the property surrounding the Los Angeles Angels baseball stadium, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes as ex-Mayor Sidhu is under federal investigation for his alleged involvement in a plan to sell the property surrounding the L.A. baseball stadium to the Angels in exchange for a future campaign contribution, the city of Anaheim announced on Monday that they received a letter from Sidhu’s attorney announcing his resignation effective Tuesday.