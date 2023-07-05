Nelly Lands 8-Figure Deal for Half of Music Catalog
Rapper Nelly has yet another reason to show off his flashy Grillz after securing an 8-figure deal for half of his music catalog, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 2000s hitmaker recently locked in a $50 million deal with HarbourView Equity Partners for 50 percent ownership over his entire catalog, featuring 8 albums and several chart-topping singles.
The Country Grammar performer joined forces with HarbourView after they agreed to the purchase of select recorded assets, including some of his most iconic tracks such as Ride Wit Me, Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland, and Hot in Herre.
Nelly isn't done delivering new music either, as RadarOnline.com has learned that he plans to be getting back in the studio to record an upcoming album entitled Heartland 2 teased to be a country-inspired edition that will be an all-female collaboration.
An insider said that Nelly's alcohol brand, MoShine, is the "fastest growing moonshine in history" and is still on the rise.
"Inspired by his love of hip-hop and country music, MoShine blends the southern swagger and heartland hustle that unites his two worlds while giving a nod to his hometown of St. Louis, 'MO' where it all comes together," a source close to the artist said.
Meanwhile, Nelly's touring has garnered over $13 million so far this year on top of the Air Force Ones rapper headlining his own sold-out festival.
"He started the year performing on the Grammys tribute to 50 Years of HipHop Celebration, performed to over 4000 fans and stagecoach, and after 23 years of putting out hit after hit, there is no sign of Nelly slowing down," the source added. "There is no sign of Nelly slowing down."
Nelly previously laughed off remarks about his Juicy Fest performance in Australia earlier this year.
"Nelly was HIGH AS EGGS at that festival in Australia lmao every video i see if him performing gets funnier and funnier," one commenter wrote. "Nelly was def on something last night coz his eyes were fighting for their life. His crew should have told him to keep his glasses on," another posted via Twitter.
Nelly indirectly addressed the viral video, reposting a satirical reenactment of his performance done by comedian Spice Adams with several laughing emojis.