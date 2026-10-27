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Home > Politics > Neil Young

Neil Young Sues Trump Committee for $10Million — Again — Over 'Rockin' in the Free World' After Prior Settlement

Neil Young and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Neil Young has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's political operation

Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

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Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's political fundraising committee for $10 million, alleging it used his 1989 hit "Rockin' in the Free World" at a recent Ohio rally without his permission.

Young filed the copyright lawsuit Monday, Oct. 26, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Trump 47 Committee Inc.

The complaint centers on the song's use before Trump took the stage at a Youngstown rally on Oct. 12 and alleges it was also played at other midterm campaign events.

The case marks Young's second legal fight with a Trump political organization over the song. His latest complaint argues that the alleged use violated the terms of a 2020 settlement stemming from a previous copyright case.

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Lawsuit Filed In Virginia Over Ohio Rally

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Neil Young and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Neil Young's complainy claims that Donald Trump's committee has played the song multiple times

Young's complaint alleges that the Trump 47 Committee did not have a license or Young's permission to play "Rockin' in the Free World" at the Youngstown event or at other political rallies it financed and conducted.

The Oct. 12 event at the Covelli Centre was billed as a midterm rally for Trump and Republican candidates. Ohio's 2026 general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, with early voting already underway.

The lawsuit, Young v. Trump 47 Committee Inc., is case No. 3:26-cv-01398. Robert Besser is representing Young.

The Trump 47 Committee is a federally registered joint fundraising committee that was established in January 2024 and includes the Republican National Committee among its participating committees.

Trump himself is not named as a defendant in the new lawsuit.

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Why Young Says This Breaks A Prior Settlement

Neil Young
Source: MEGA

Neil Young previously filed a similar complaint in 2020 and it was dismissed the same year

Young previously sued Donald J. Trump for President Inc. in August 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

That complaint accused the campaign of using "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" at political events, including Trump's June 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Young voluntarily dismissed that case with prejudice in December 2020.

The financial terms were not publicly disclosed. The new complaint says the earlier campaign organization agreed that it would not use "Rockin' in the Free World" again without a license and Young's permission.

Young's current filing further alleges that Trump was personally aware that a license would be required and that Young would not grant one. Those assertions are allegations contained in the new complaint, not findings by the court.

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A Dispute That Started In 2015

Neil Young and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Neil Young initially spoke against the Trump's use of the song in 2015

Young's objections to Trump's use of the song date back to 2015, when "Rockin' in the Free World" was played during Trump's first presidential campaign announcement.

The dispute later escalated into the 2020 lawsuit after Young accused Trump's campaign of using his music without permission. The case ended before trial, with Young dismissing it with prejudice.

Young was born in Canada and became a U.S. citizen in January 2020. He has also been a longtime political activist and a public critic of Trump.

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What The $10 Million Claim Asks For

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Neil Young
Source: MEGA

Neil Young is seeking attorney's fees along with other costs

Young is seeking $10 million in damages, along with an injunction preventing Trump 47 Committee from publicly performing the song or other compositions he owns for political purposes. He also seeks costs and attorney's fees, according to the complaint.

The complaint says the alleged use has harmed Young's reputation and brand by creating the impression that he supports Trump.

The case is in its early stages. Young's filing does not establish that infringement occurred, and the Trump 47 Committee has not yet publicly responded to the allegations in the sources reviewed for this story.

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