Neil Young Sues Trump Committee for $10Million — Again — Over 'Rockin' in the Free World' After Prior Settlement

Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's political fundraising committee for $10 million, alleging it used his 1989 hit "Rockin' in the Free World" at a recent Ohio rally without his permission.

Young filed the copyright lawsuit Monday, Oct. 26, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Trump 47 Committee Inc.

The complaint centers on the song's use before Trump took the stage at a Youngstown rally on Oct. 12 and alleges it was also played at other midterm campaign events.

The case marks Young's second legal fight with a Trump political organization over the song. His latest complaint argues that the alleged use violated the terms of a 2020 settlement stemming from a previous copyright case.