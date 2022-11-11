NC Sheriff Wins Election Two Weeks After Resigning From Same Position Following Leak Of Racist Comments Toward Officers

A North Carolina sheriff won his election for the position he was forced to resign from just weeks before. The sheriff resigned from his duties after a 2019 audio recording was leaked that captured him making racist comments toward Black deputies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two weeks before his election, the Columbus District Attorney's Office demanded that republican Sheriff Jody Greene resign after a 2019 phone call was released that captured him referring to Black deputies as "b-------," in addition to other racist comments.

Greene has resumed his former position after winning the November midterm election.