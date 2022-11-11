Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics

NC Sheriff Wins Election Two Weeks After Resigning From Same Position Following Leak Of Racist Comments Toward Officers

sherriff jody green pp
Source: columbus sheriff dept
By:

Nov. 10 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A North Carolina sheriff won his election for the position he was forced to resign from just weeks before. The sheriff resigned from his duties after a 2019 audio recording was leaked that captured him making racist comments toward Black deputies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two weeks before his election, the Columbus District Attorney's Office demanded that republican Sheriff Jody Greene resign after a 2019 phone call was released that captured him referring to Black deputies as "b-------," in addition to other racist comments.

Greene has resumed his former position after winning the November midterm election.

Article continues below advertisement
voting poll
Source: mega

Greene defeated democratic candidate Jason Soles for the position of Columbus County sheriff. Greene collected 54% of the county's votes to secure his former post.

He was captured on an audio recording making disturbing racist comments toward Black cops — during which he alluded to planning to fire the officers who threatened to undermine his authority, according to a petition filed with the county court.

"Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake!" Greene was quoted from the phone call which was filed in the petition.

The racist comments sparked outrage among NAACP officials, who called Greene's remarks "divisive" and "horrifying," as well as county officials.

Article continues below advertisement
sherriff jody green
Source: columbus sheriff dept

Greene's comments forced an investigation into his position as sheriff. The investigation focused on determining whether or not Greene was fit for office following the allegations of misconduct and obstruction of justice.

With the events unfolding weeks before the November election, District Attorney Jon David wrote a new petition to file should Greene win reelection.

In the amended position, that was filed in October, David alleged several individuals approached his office with concerns about Greene and his agents using "intimidation" and "abusing" their position of authority.

David also cited a sexual relationship in his filing that allegedly occurred between Greene and one of his deputies.

Article continues below advertisement
voting poll
Source: mega

While the alleged relationship lasted only a few months, David claimed it "interfered with the necessary and proper administration" of Greene's office.

The NAACP state and local chapters joined David in filing complaints against Greene and sent two letters to the U.S. Department of Justice, asking for intervention in the upcoming election regarding the sheriff seeking reelection for his ousted position.

Despite the request, Greene won his election. Greene did not issue a statement on the win but made a Facebook post, that simply stated, "Thank you all!!!!!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.