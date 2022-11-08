'He's Not Anti-Semitic': Nick Cannon Defends Kyrie Irving & Says Nets' To-Do List To Return Is 'Dehumanizing'

"When given the chance to say are you anti-Semitic or not, he didn't say no I'm not anti-Semitic," Greenblatt fired back, further explaining his stance to Cannon about Irving's social media posts linking to the movie and book.

"The movie is saying white Jews invented the Holocaust and six million Jews didn't get killed. Ok ... I know that isn't right because there is a gigantic historical record. Jewish people know, when you dehumanize us this way, we know what's around the corner," he continued.

Cannon said the same can be said for what is happening to Irving. "So, in that same statement, as those are the tropes that dehumanize Jewish people, the same buck-breaking..." Cannon replied, before Greenblatt asked for clarification on the term.