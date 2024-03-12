GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Navalny's Former Chief of Staff Hospitalized After Attacked With Hammer

Leonid Volkov, the former chief of staff for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was attacked with a hammer outside his home in Vilnius.

A spokesperson for Volkov issued a statement on Tuesday, revealing he was attacked outside of his residence.

Leonid Volkov , the former chief of staff for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was assaulted outside of his home today in Lithuania, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leonid Volkov @leonidvolkov - my dear colleague and a member of Alexei Navalny's team - has just been attacked outside his house in Europe. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer. Leonid is… pic.twitter.com/7lSYzxynOv

"Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," Navalny's spox Kira Yarmysh wrote. "Police and ambulance are on their way to him."

Director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, said the activist was struck in his legs and arms. He is currently being hospitalized after being carried away on a stretcher.

Graphic photos showed him with a bloody calf and drenched sock as well as a puffy and red face. The driver's side window of his Volkswagen had also been completely shattered.