Nate Dogg’s Estate Fighting Late Rapper’s Ex Over $400k Child Support Demand
The administrator of Nate Dogg’s estate objected to the request for child support brought by the late rapper’s ex-girlfriend Shereda Williams — and revealed she has already been paid a 6-figure sum since the musician’s death.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to deny Shereda’s recent motion.
Following his death, Shereda said the court approved her being paid $3k but only for a limited time.
Shereda asked that the court order Nate’s estate to start paying her monthly support checks.
Now, in a newly filed document, the estate said Shereda failed to “show any needs of the minor to the requested payments.”
The administrator said Shereda did not provide any evidence to prove the need for the support nor has she turned over any monthly income and expense information.
The estate said Shereda’s child support was initially limited to one-year “because of the number of Decedent’s minor children eligible for same, and the insolvency of the estate. As of this date, there are three minor children, including Jaydon Landon Hale, eligible for a family allowance.”
Further, the estate scoffed at Shereda’s claim she had not received support from the estate. The rep said Nate’s children have received regular payouts since his death.
The filing said Shereda has received in excess of $115k for her son.
Further, the estate said Shereda asked for retroactive child support of $3k per month going back to the date of Nate’s death.
The rep said this would “entirely deplete the Estate’s bank account, to the detriment of Decedent’s heirs and other minor children.”
The estate holds $350k in cash assets, per the filing. Shereda’s motion asked to be awarded $432k be denied. A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, following Nate’s death, his estranged wife LaToya attempted to take control of his estate and finances.
The musician’s son Naijiel Hale opposed the move. He accused LaToya of being responsible for the car accident that left his father severely injured.
Naijiel claimed Nate suffered strokes from the crash — which eventually led to his death.
Nate’s family told the court the rapper had been separated from LaToya before he passed. They pointed out he had filed for divorce days before his death.
In 2012, the estate revealed the six children would divide $200k which came from the sale of a home.
Last year, LaToya was back in court demanding the court sign off on Nate’s music catalog being sold off. She slammed the administrator for failing to take up the offers presented.
“No less than 4 parties have expressed interest in purchasing either the entire music catalog or in many cases a percentage of the rights, with management control,” she said.
She continued, “The latter option in particular (in addition to full sale options) should be explored because she is informed and believes it would both yield substantial immediate case for all the heirs.”
The judge has yet to rule on the matter.