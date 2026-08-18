EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Portman 'Shrugs Off' Novel Allegedly Inspired by Her Life

The insider continued: "Natalie is more focused on the devastation of the fires in France, where she lives, and her pregnancy than she is with this book.

"She is pretty much ignoring the noise and isn't terribly concerned. She has always been a fan of Rachel's writing but this character does not mirror Natalie in any way."

According to the book's publisher, the character called M is "one of the most recognizable faces of our time" – while other reports claim M bears "uncanny" similarities to the 45-year-old actress.

Although M is never named, Cusk reportedly wrote M was cast in a ballet film – as Portman was in 2010's psychological thriller Black Swan.