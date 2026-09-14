EXCLUSIVE: Mysterious Mars Formations Fuel Claims of Ancient City in Cosmos

The formations appear in the Cydonia region and several – which have been compared to a human face, a pyramid and the remains of buildings – appear to be clustered along that boundary.

"The terrain of Cydonia reveals a shoreline – and a pattern we've repeated on Earth for thousands of years," said UFO researcher Jason Martell.

That pattern can be seen in cities such as Venice, Amsterdam and even New York City, where cities developed alongside bodies of water, said Martell.

On one side of the imaginary boundary line, the ground appears elevated, rugged and filled with prominent formations.

On the other side of the proposed boundary, a flatter, smoother expanse could have been a basin filled with water.