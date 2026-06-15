EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The UFO Files Fueling Earthly Panic — Amazing ET Revelations Incite National Security Fears
June 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The blockbuster release of Pentagon UFO files under President Donald Trump's push for transparency has triggered widespread panic that ETs are already among us and possess technology far superior to that of mankind, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"The details of encounters with alien craft by American and international pilots have revealed aerodynamics that have the public and military brass concerned over the possibility of clashes with potentially aggressive extraterrestrials that can far outperform anything we might be able to throw at them," said one Pentagon insider.
'Trump Wants Us To Be United'
The latest release includes 64 pieces of evidence: six PDFs, seven audio files, and 51 videos of UFOs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), engaging with American aircraft – and some of the objects have even been compared to angels.
Sources said Trump's effort to bring the files to light intends to give the public full access to secrets previous administrations have buried for decades.
"Trump wants us to be united and prepared for anything that's out there," the insider explained.
A recording that appears to show a winged figure in flight recently caused one observer to note: "This UFO looks almost like an angel. Pretty amazing video."
In another shocking clip, an American F-16 fighter jet targets an unidentified object over Lake Huron – which lies between Michigan and Ontario, Canada – that speeds across the pilot's screen before disappearing in a blink.
Footage captured by a U.S. military MQ-9 drone over Syria in 2021 reveals a glowing object accelerating at astonishing speed before vanishing beyond cloud cover.
Advanced Technology Sparks Concern
One 2022 video shows multiple spherical objects moving in and out of the water, seemingly taunting a military submarine.
The clip – along with another video showing a Hellfire missile seeming to bounce off another unidentified object near Yemen – has fueled fears of aerial threats that defy conventional physics.
Alarmed defense experts believe these UFOs may be highly advanced, next-generation spy drones, raising concerns about American technology being outstripped by previously unknown foreign adversaries, and a sighting above Syria – in skies heavily contested by the U.S., Russia, China and Iran – has only added to the angst.
The government officially maintains there is no definitive proof of extraterrestrial contact.
Secrets From Cold War Revealed
However, a former Air Force officer recently claimed he was forced to sign a gag order silencing him about a chilling UFO encounter that allegedly resulted in America's nuclear missiles being disabled by extraterrestrials.
Robert Salas, 85, was tasked with firing the deadly missiles at Montana's Malmstrom Air Force base "if given the order" during the Cold War.
He reported seeing "strange lights" hovering overhead and his control panels being rendered unusable with "no ability to launch."
Salas also shared he believes UFOs are from "another civilization" that is "concerned about us destroying this planet through nuclear war."
RadarOnline.com was among the first to report that four distinct alien life forms have been recovered from crashed UFOs, according to Stanford-trained quantum physicist Dr. Hal Puthoff.
Government UFO Claims Intensify
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The shocking claims of Puthoff – a former adviser to the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Application Program – follow statements that the U.S. government has held "non-human biologics" retrieved from UFO crash sites.
Last year, Rep. Tim Burchett reported UFO sightings recorded by U.S. Navy personnel near "five or six" underwater sites around the globe.
U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexandro Wiggins testified during a 2025 congressional hearing on UFOs that he was aboard the USS Jackson near Southern California in 2023 when a "self-luminous Tic Tac-shaped object emerged from the ocean before linking up with three other similar objects" and disappearing.
Experts Claim Aliens Live Underwater
UFO expert Dr. Bill Birnes, author of UFOs and the White House, claims he has proof that aliens settled on Earth centuries ago and are monitoring us from underwater bases.
"The terrifying details revealed in these files have given rise to fears that our military is no match for this kind of next-level technology," said the Pentagon insider.
"It's obvious now that this information was withheld from the public to prevent widespread hysteria."