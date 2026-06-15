EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The UFO Files Fueling Earthly Panic — Amazing ET Revelations Incite National Security Fears

The latest release includes 64 pieces of evidence: six PDFs, seven audio files, and 51 videos of UFOs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), engaging with American aircraft – and some of the objects have even been compared to angels.

Sources said Trump's effort to bring the files to light intends to give the public full access to secrets previous administrations have buried for decades.

"Trump wants us to be united and prepared for anything that's out there," the insider explained.

A recording that appears to show a winged figure in flight recently caused one observer to note: "This UFO looks almost like an angel. Pretty amazing video."

In another shocking clip, an American F-16 fighter jet targets an unidentified object over Lake Huron – which lies between Michigan and Ontario, Canada – that speeds across the pilot's screen before disappearing in a blink.

Footage captured by a U.S. military MQ-9 drone over Syria in 2021 reveals a glowing object accelerating at astonishing speed before vanishing beyond cloud cover.