Another Star Gone: Iconic 'Mulholland Drive' Movie Performer Dead Aged 57 — 15 Years After Her Son
Iconic Mulholland Drive movie performer Rebekah Del Rio has died at the age of 57.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary singer passed away on June 23 at her residence in Los Angeles.
Sad Loss
According to reports, the 57-year-old’s death was confirmed through the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, and the cause still remains unknown.
The star's nephew, Dan Coronado, shared the news on Facebook, writing: "Just found out my Tia Becky passed away, and we literally just saw her on Father’s Day. So grateful the kids got to hear her sing, and also that I didn’t listen to her and secretly recorded the moment. Her stage name was Rebekah Del Rio and her and my Uncle Phil came up with that name together.
"We really were blessed to have a beautiful day with her 2 Sundays ago and I’m so grateful my kids will remember how special it was to hear her God-given talent. Her and my cousin Monique can’t just sing, they can SING SING if you know what I mean.
"Her most famous song is titled Llorando which is after Roy Orbison’s song Crying which I’m doing right now as I type this out. Thank you for sharing your beautiful gift with the world, Tia. We love you."
Del Rio's passing comes more than 15 years after her son, Phillip DeMars, died in 2009 after his battle with cancer at the age of 23.
Iconic Career
The singer became legendary after her unforgettable performance of Llorando in David Lynch‘s 2001 work, Mulholland Drive.
In the scene, she belted out the Spanish-language track Llorando, which is known as "crying" in English, before collapsing on the ground and being carried out of the theater.
As fans of the film may recall, the two lead actresses, Naomi Watts and Laura Elena Harring, sobbed while watching the dramatic performance.
In an interview with IndieWire back in 2022, the singer opened up about the iconic performance and admitted she sang along with every take.
She said: "There were many takes. And with every take, I sang along, because I felt I had to produce that same feeling with the vibrato in my throat so the audience could see it.
"I also wanted the beautiful girls in the balcony, [the film’s stars] Laura Harring and Naomi Watts, to experience it live. They were present while I was doing my scene, so I sang to them."
Fan Reaction
Following the news of her death, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the star.
One user wrote on Facebook: "Woke up this morning to the news that Rebekah Del Rio has died. Most famous for her appearances in David Lynch projects, Rebekah's voice was stunning. I only ever got to see her perform one song live, but I remember every second of it - it was like sitting inside that scene from Mulholland Drive: silent audience, people crying, everything. I was hoping I'd be able to see a full set some day."
Another said: "Speechless at the news I woke up to this morning. The great Rebekah Del Rio has passed away. Lately it feels like this little world we share here has been unraveling. As the Log Lady said, death is just a change, not an end. But it stings all the same. Rest in peace, Rebekah."