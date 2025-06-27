Another Star Gone: Iconic 'Mulholland Drive' Movie Performer Dead Aged 57 — 15 Years After Her Son

According to reports, the 57-year-old’s death was confirmed through the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, and the cause still remains unknown.

The star's nephew, Dan Coronado, shared the news on Facebook, writing: "Just found out my Tia Becky passed away, and we literally just saw her on Father’s Day. So grateful the kids got to hear her sing, and also that I didn’t listen to her and secretly recorded the moment. Her stage name was Rebekah Del Rio and her and my Uncle Phil came up with that name together.

"We really were blessed to have a beautiful day with her 2 Sundays ago and I’m so grateful my kids will remember how special it was to hear her God-given talent. Her and my cousin Monique can’t just sing, they can SING SING if you know what I mean.

"Her most famous song is titled Llorando which is after Roy Orbison’s song Crying which I’m doing right now as I type this out. Thank you for sharing your beautiful gift with the world, Tia. We love you."

Del Rio's passing comes more than 15 years after her son, Phillip DeMars, died in 2009 after his battle with cancer at the age of 23.