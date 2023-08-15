Morgan Freeman, 86, 'Wasting Away' After Shedding Nearly 25 Pounds, Pals Worry
Morgan Freeman's nearly 25-pound weight loss has friends concerned the actor is "wasting away" and at a "crisis point" in his health, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The already-trim Oscar winner appeared alarmingly gaunt while stepping out for the Oceana's SeaChange event on July 22, where he was honored for his commitment to conservation.
"I've worked with Oceana and seen up close how effective they are," Freeman said during the momentous occasion, seemingly putting on a brave face for the cause. "I've seen how they are saving sharks and other ocean creatures and how they are winning policy victories for our seas. And right now, we need Oceana more than ever."
"This old sailor would like to thank and honor all the ocean heroes in this room for being so helpful to save my second home," he added. "Our oceans need each and every one of us."
Before that, the Bruce Almighty star was forced to cancel his press trip to the United Kingdom for Special Ops: Lioness just last month due to a contagious infection, which he's been on the mend from.
"Morgan is still one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood," said a friend. "But the poor guy is in incredible pain. It hurts him to walk, get out of a chair, and even just move his arms. He mostly suffers in silence, but he's in agony much of the time."
A rep for Freeman denied the source claims, telling RadarOnline.com it was "bogus."
A car crash in 2008 caused the actor to suffer crippling shoulder pain and circulation issues that caused him to lose nearly all use of his left hand, having since been diagnosed with chronic disorder fibromyalgia.
"Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating," he previously told Esquire about his condition. "There is a point to changes like these. I have to move on to other things, to other conceptions of myself. I still work. And I can be pretty happy just walking the land."
Another pal claimed that Freeman has lost 20 to 25 pounds over the past two years. "When you suffer the kind of pain he does, your appetite tends to go away," they said. "You have to worry for him."
Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not personally treated the star, offered his professional opinion on Freeman's thin frame amid growing concerns in his inner circle.
"Aging is associated with loss of muscle, and when you can't exercise because of pain issues, muscles further decrease in size," he explained. "Sadly, that seems to be what's happening to Morgan."