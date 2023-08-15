Morgan Freeman, 86, 'Wasting Away' After Shedding Nearly 25 Pounds, Pals Worry

Before that, the Bruce Almighty star was forced to cancel his press trip to the United Kingdom for Special Ops: Lioness just last month due to a contagious infection, which he's been on the mend from.

"Morgan is still one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood," said a friend. "But the poor guy is in incredible pain. It hurts him to walk, get out of a chair, and even just move his arms. He mostly suffers in silence, but he's in agony much of the time."

A rep for Freeman denied the source claims, telling RadarOnline.com it was "bogus."

A car crash in 2008 caused the actor to suffer crippling shoulder pain and circulation issues that caused him to lose nearly all use of his left hand, having since been diagnosed with chronic disorder fibromyalgia.