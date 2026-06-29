Mom of Teen Who Died by Suicide After Dad's Horrific Incest Slams Gavin Newsom for 'Weak' Approach to Prosecuting Sex Crimes — 'It's a Slap in the Face'
June 29 2026, Updated 11:30 a.m. ET
The distraught mother of a teen who committed suicide months after she was allegedly raped by her biological father has pointed a finger directly at California Governor Gavin Newsom, RadarOnline.com can report, after Stephen Chavez was given just one year in jail as part of a plea agreement.
Makayla Settles, 18, was staying with her biological father, Chavez, at his home in Moorpark, Calif., in July 2025 when they allegedly engaged in sexual acts after a day of drinking.
'It's Not Justice'
Chavez was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of felony probation after he previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of incest and one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Under California law, felony incest carries a maximum sentence of three years. Since Settles was 18 at the time of the attack and no longer a minor, Chavez faced limited charges. Prosecutors also passed on pursuing a rape conviction, saying there wasn't enough evidence of that.
Chavez insisted the encounter was consensual.
After the disturbing verdict, Settles' mom, Carolina Sandoval, said her fight for justice is not over.
"It is ridiculous. It’s not justice," Sandoval, 40, told the California Post. "I’m going to fight to change these laws because no other family should have to go through what we've gone through."
A Call for Change
Sandoval said she plans to push California lawmakers to pass new legislation on s-x crimes, and specifically called on Newsom to spark the changes.
"I would love for him to take the time to look at the entire case and see what went wrong and where changes can happen for other victims," said Sandoval.
The angry mom said victims of sexual abuse have blasted Newsom for what they believe is a weak approach to prosecuting similar crimes.
"They let me know this is just how he is. If anything, what happened with Makayla proves all of them right. It makes sense why everybody’s so angry," she continued. "It’s exactly why women don’t speak out. They relive everything over and over, only for the end result to come out like this. It’s a slap in the face."
Newsom Fights Back
Newsom's office told the Post it couldn't comment on decisions made by local law enforcement or courts, but did defend the governor's handling of s-x crimes.
"The suggestion that Governor Newsom does not take sexual assault seriously is simply false," the office said in a statement. "Throughout his administration, the Governor has consistently signed legislation, invested in survivor services, strengthened protections for victims, and expanded resources to prevent sexual violence and support survivors."
A Disappointing Decision
Chavez, 41, received credit for 88 days already served. When he gets out of jail, he will not be allowed to drink alcohol while serving his probation and will be required to register as a s-x offender for 20 years.
After the sentencing, Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty said she did not agree with the sentencing.
"The People requested the maximum three-year state prison sentence because the defendant exploited his position as a father, violated his daughter's trust, supplied her with alcohol, and engaged in criminal conduct that forever altered the course of her life," she said in a statement. "While we respect the court's decision, we continue to believe a state prison sentence was warranted under the facts of this case."