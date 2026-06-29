Mom of Teen Who Died by Suicide After Dad's Horrific Incest Slams Gavin Newsom for 'Weak' Approach to Prosecuting Sex Crimes — 'It's a Slap in the Face'

Chavez was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of felony probation after he previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of incest and one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Under California law, felony incest carries a maximum sentence of three years. Since Settles was 18 at the time of the attack and no longer a minor, Chavez faced limited charges. Prosecutors also passed on pursuing a rape conviction, saying there wasn't enough evidence of that.

Chavez insisted the encounter was consensual.

After the disturbing verdict, Settles' mom, Carolina Sandoval, said her fight for justice is not over.

"It is ridiculous. It’s not justice," Sandoval, 40, told the California Post. "I’m going to fight to change these laws because no other family should have to go through what we've gone through."