'80s It Girl Molly Ringwald Says She Was 'Taken Advantage of' by 'Predators' During Young Hollywood Days
Molly Ringwald admitted to having "predators" around during her days as a young Hollywood actress, revealing that sadly came with the territory in the '80s, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ringwald, who's famous for starring in cult classics like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink, addressed her experience in the industry while recounting how her 20-year-old daughter has decided to give showbiz a stab.
"I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, really," Ringwald shared on the latest episode of WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I wasn't into going out to clubs. I feel like I'm more social now than I was then. I was just too young."
That's when Maron interjected, telling the actress, "Well, you're lucky you didn't get taken advantage of or got into some sort of horrible situation," to which Ringwald replied, "Oh, I was taken advantage of."
She laughed off her words but continued to explain that "you can't be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around." Ringwald spilled to Maron that she was "definitely in questionable situations," but the star relied on her "incredible survival instinct" and her "pretty big superego" to "figure out a way to protect myself."
"But, yeah, it can be harrowing," she said before revealing she struggles with her daughter's career choice. "And I have a 20-year-old daughter now who is going into the same profession, even though I did everything I could to convince her to do something else. And it's hard," Ringwald told him.
Her daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos, just made her film debut alongside Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You.
She has spoken out about her past movie roles, admitting that times have changed and what was considered acceptable in the '80s is no longer tolerable, like the scene in Sixteen Candles when the character Jake Ryan, played by Michael Schoeffling, seemingly took advantage of a girl passed out at a party.
“When I made those movies with John Hughes, his intention was to not make Porky’s or Animal House,” she told NPR in 2018. “But I think, as everyone says and I do believe is true, that times were different and what was acceptable then is definitely [not] acceptable now and nor should it have been then, but that’s sort of the way that it was."
“I feel very differently about the movies now and it’s a difficult position for me to be in, because there’s a lot that I like about them," she added. "And of course I don’t want to appear ungrateful to John Hughes, but I do oppose a lot of what is in those movies."
Ringwald comments come on the heels of ID's shocking Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which exposed sexual child predators hired by Nickelodeon and detailed the harrowing toxic work environments young stars were forced to endure while starring on hit shows at the network.