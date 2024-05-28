"But, yeah, it can be harrowing," she said before revealing she struggles with her daughter's career choice. "And I have a 20-year-old daughter now who is going into the same profession, even though I did everything I could to convince her to do something else. And it's hard," Ringwald told him.

Her daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos, just made her film debut alongside Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You.

