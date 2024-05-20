Actor Drake Bell was terrified by a John Wayne Gacy painting that hung in the home of the man who sexually abused him as a child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During his rise to child stardom on hit Nickelodeon shows, Bell was groomed and molested, beginning when he was 14, by former voice coach Brian Peck.

Bell, now 37, opened up about the abuse for the first time in Investigation Discovery's bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which aired in March.