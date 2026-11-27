Mitt Romney Claims Nvidia Scandal Reeks of 'Corruption' After Trump Backs Jensen Huang's Reinstatement as CEO
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 1:08 p.m. ET
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reinstatement in fiery statement.
On November 24, Romney took to X and said the entire situation reeks of "profit" and "corruption," RadarOnline.com can report.
Romney’s Viral Criticism
“Let me get this straight: we rushed AI along without regulating safeguards in order to stay ahead of China and at the same time, we sold China the very chips they’d need to get ahead of us," he wrote. "Smells of profit, corruption and perhaps worse."
The former Utah senator’s comments came as Trump faced criticism over his support for Huang’s return and the administration’s handling of concerns involving Nvidia’s business dealings with China.
Huang's Departure and Reinstatement
As Radar previously reported, Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president and CEO on November 12 following reports of an affair with a former senior executive at Megaspeed, a company suspected of helping divert advanced Nvidia chips to China.
U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspected the woman of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
Nvidia initially rejected Huang’s offer to return, with the board indicating on November 17 that it would move forward with finding a replacement. Six days later, on November 23, the board reversed course and unanimously reinstated him as president and CEO.
Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”
The company said the board received input from senior U.S. government officials before deciding that Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.
Nvidia also said it would continue cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.
Megaspeed's Purchase of Nvidia Chips
The controversy has also drawn attention to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that reportedly purchased billions of dollars’ worth of advanced Nvidia chips.
U.S. authorities have investigated whether the company diverted AI chips to China in violation of American export controls. Megaspeed has denied the allegations.
On November 23, the Commerce Department added Megaspeed and several affiliated companies to its Entity List, restricting their access to U.S. technology without government approval. The Federal Register said the entities were added because of the “significant risk” that they could be involved in diverting advanced computing products to unauthorized end users or destinations.
The designation does not, by itself, establish that the companies successfully diverted chips to China.
Trump Defends Huang
Trump defended Huang’s return in a November 23 Truth Social post, writing that the attorney general had confirmed the U.S. government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.” He also called Huang a “Great Patriot and National Treasure.”
However, when reporters questioned Attorney General Todd Blanche about whether the government had investigated Huang, Blanche responded, “I don't know what you are talking about.”
In an interview with The New York Post, Trump also said a presidential pardon for the tech mogul was “always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.”
He described Huang as “100% aboveboard” and said he wanted the Nvidia chief to “just tell the truth” when questioned by lawmakers.
Trump continued defending Huang during remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving evening. He claimed he had not spoken with the Nvidia CEO since the board announced his reinstatement but expected to speak with him before Monday.
Trump said Huang was happy to return and reported that the executive had described the comeback as his “second term.”
He also praised Huang’s wife, Lori, calling her “phenomenal” and a “great lady, highly respected by everybody that knows her.”
When he was asked whether Huang posed a national security threat, Trump replied, “Based on information and belief, I think he’s absolutely fine.” He added that his assessment was based on “information I have, which is a lot of information.”