As Radar previously reported, Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president and CEO on November 12 following reports of an affair with a former senior executive at Megaspeed, a company suspected of helping divert advanced Nvidia chips to China.

U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspected the woman of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia initially rejected Huang’s offer to return, with the board indicating on November 17 that it would move forward with finding a replacement. Six days later, on November 23, the board reversed course and unanimously reinstated him as president and CEO.

Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”

The company said the board received input from senior U.S. government officials before deciding that Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Nvidia also said it would continue cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.