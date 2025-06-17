MAGA 'Hit-Squad' Fears Explode As Cops Launch Probe Into Theory Minnesota Assassin Is Only Part of 'Broader Network'

On Sunday night, Drew Evans, superintendent of Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, revealed how authorities are exploring the possibility the suspect may not have acted alone in the killings.

During a press conference, a reporter asked if he had any "concerns" regarding "other people out there that could have been working with him."

Evans replied: "We will fully explore that. I've said on this that we are relatively confident—we are confident—that the violence that he committed and the murders he committed and the attempted murders...that he conducted that activity alone.

"We will be exploring if there are any broader network. We have not uncovered any of that at this time, but that will be part of our investigation. We will fully explore that."

At the same press conference, State Governor Tim Walz said the attack "appears to be a politically motivated (attempted) assassination."