California Housewife Accused of Masterminding $8 Million Cosmetics Theft Ring

A glamorous suburban housewife is accused of masterminding a nationwide shoplifting ring dubbed the "California Girls" that stole $8 million worth of beauty products, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michelle Mack, 53, who was taken into custody on Dec. 6 is believed to have recruited at least 12 women to steal from stores across the country, stockpiling big brand items from stores like Ulta, T.J. Maxx and Walgreens and then selling them via her Amazon storefront for a steep discount.