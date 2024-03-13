California Housewife Accused of Masterminding $8 Million Cosmetics Theft Ring
A glamorous suburban housewife is accused of masterminding a nationwide shoplifting ring dubbed the "California Girls" that stole $8 million worth of beauty products, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michelle Mack, 53, who was taken into custody on Dec. 6 is believed to have recruited at least 12 women to steal from stores across the country, stockpiling big brand items from stores like Ulta, T.J. Maxx and Walgreens and then selling them via her Amazon storefront for a steep discount.
Prosecutors say she ran the sprawling enterprise from her $2.75 million, 4,500-square-foot mansion in the San Diego foothills.
Mack would allegedly make the orders, giving them each a list and the girls would target retailers including Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret.
The suspected ringleader's alleged accomplices sometimes mailed stolen goods to a Bonsall post office, it is believed.
More than $300,000 worth of makeup and other well-known products were found in Michelle and her husband Kenneth Mack's shared Bonsall home when a search warrant was executed on Dec. 6, 2023, according to the complaint filed by the California Attorney General.
Video captured that day showed Mack cuffed in pink loungewear on the early morning of her arrest, as well as her husband being apprehended and escorted into a squad car.
AG Rob Bonta filed 140 felony charges against Mack and her husband, as well as seven other members believed to be involved with the crime ring, all of whom pleaded not guilty.
The charges include conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, grand theft, and receipt of stolen property.
"Organized retail crime has significant financial and safety implications for businesses, retailers and consumers," Bonta said in a statement. "Today, we are addressing an audacious instance of organized retail theft and making it clear that such criminal activity will not be accepted in California."
Bonta also firmly stated, "If you try to make an easy buck off of other people's hard work, we will arrest you and prosecute you."
An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC they were happy to assist with the investigation as the company has a "zero tolerance" policy for retailers selling stolen goods.
The spokesperson said Amazon was "pleased" the suspects were arrested because it "sends a strong message that the sale of stolen goods has severe consequences."