Gambino Crime Bosses Wanted Daughter of Mob Rat Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano to Administer Cyanide Poison Pill After He Ratted on John Gotti
Karen Gravano, the daughter of mobster Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano, revealed Gambino crime bosses pressured her to get involved with the killing of her father after he became a witness for the government in a case against mafioso John Gotti.
In an explosive new interview, Karen revealed her father had "another" route he considered taking when the chips began to fall after Sammy turned on the seemingly invincible Gotti to help prosecutors finally put the organized NYC mobster behind bars.
It was a move that broke their code of honor, marking the end of their once-strong relationship.
Sammy cooperated with the FBI and agreed to testify for the prosecution against Gotti in 1991 after hearing the boss making remarks about him on a wiretap that implicated them both in several murders.
Gravano started as an associate for the Colombo crime family before joining the Gambino crime family, where he rose in the rankings alongside Gotti.
After all hell broke loose, Karen said she feared the worst while appearing on the Dumb Blonde podcast and chatting with Bunnie X, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We get to the house and the whole house is surrounded by news media. We go inside and of course, my father's people come over, and they're like, 'We're going to give you cyanide and you're going to go take this to your father, and you're going to tell him to take himself out,'" Karen recalled.
"My father had called, I just started crying. I'm like, 'You have to take yourself out, you can't do this,'" Karen said. "I hung the phone up and I said, 'What did I do?'"
In exchange for his cooperation with authorities, Sammy was sentenced to five years in prison.
Gravano later insisted his crimes were just part of what mobsters called "the life."
"It was ugly, but I know what people want me to say," he explained in 2021. "It was so ugly. Would you change it? Yes, the way I feel now. But even looking now, I couldn't."
"Is there anything that I feel I regret and that I would do differently? Of course," Gravano told ABC News in a special, Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster.
"Being a gangster, actually in my life, was a curse," Gravano said, "and it did affect my family."
Gravano's former FBI handler, George Gabriel, also shared that his revelations brought down more crime brass.
"Sammy helped me shut out the rest of the family and bosses and underbosses of the other families," Gabriel said. "He arguably led to the demise of organized crime in New York."