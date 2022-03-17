'Million Dollar Listing' Star Luis D. Ortiz Accused Of Abuse By Ex Nikita Singh: 'I Was Scared For My Life'

Million Dollar Listing: New York alum Luis D. Ortiz has been accused of abuse by his ex Nikita Singh, who detailed his alleged “violent” outbursts that took place before the couple’s split.

“I went through hell with Luis,” Singh told The Sun in a new interview published on March 16, recalling the time they lived together in Puerto Rico from 2019 to 2020. “He told me when we moved in together that I was so lucky — that anyone would die to be in my position.”