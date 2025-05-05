Child Star Millena Brandão Dead Aged 11 After Being 'Taken Off Life Support' Following 'Multiple Heart Attacks' — 'We Lost Our Little Girl'
Millena Brandão has died at just 11 years old, her family has confirmed.
The young star, best known for her appearance on the Netflix show Sintonia, is believed to have suffered numerous heart attacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Millena's parents, Thays Brandão and Luiz Brandão, took to Instagram to share the devastating news as they wrote: "On May 2nd we lost our little girl, but I'm sure she's in the arms of our almighty father and in a beautiful place to play."
They continued: "The memories we spent together will stay in my memory and I'll never forget your joy that infected everyone around you. My girl, I'm already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I'll miss you even more in the days to come!"
"You were the light in our lives and I know that from up there you'll continue to watch over us and light up our lives. And I'll love you forever, and you'll always be in my heart," the statement concluded.
Thays and Luiz later spoke to Brazilian outlet G1 about their daughter's failing health and her numerous trips to the hospital.
“She got worse, with two to three cardiac arrests per day. She had 13 arrests in total,” they said.
The grieving parents continued: “She had never had that before. There was one day when she had seven respiratory arrests. Sometimes they gave her massages and other times they gave her shocks (with a defibrillator).”
After ending up intubated, Millena did not regain consciousness and the decision was made to take her off life support.
“I said that if we were to let her little heart stop beating on its own, we would suffer more, and so would she,” Thays said. “And we asked for the machines to be turned off.”
Not only was Millena known for her work with Netflix, but she also appeared on the soap opera The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet.
Plenty of shocked fans were quick to reacted to Millena's death as one person said: "My condolences to the whole family, she will always be watching over you."
Another added: "May God comfort your hearts," and one user cried, "How sad! Me as a mother, my heart bleeds!"
Millena's death's comes on the heels of former child star Sophie Nyweide's passing, who lost her life at the age of 24 on April 14.
According to her death certificate, Nyweide was pregnant when she was found dead on April 14, as authorities have put "foul play" on the table in their investigation.
The actress, who was discovered alongside a man when authorities arrived, was "declared dead at the scene." The man was said to have "cooperated with cops," and he is reportedly not being treated as a "suspect or person of interest."
Nyweide appeared in notable films including An Invisible Sign and Noah, the latter alongside Russell Crowe.