Miley Cyrus Claims Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Couldn't Handle Her 'Sexual Expression' as Singer 'Posing Nude' Led Marriage to Fall Apart

Miley Cyrus has never been too shy to show off some skin, but that may have led to her marriage to Liam Hemsworth to crash and burn, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Flowers singer sat down with Monica Lewinsky in a new episode of the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast to open up on numerous personal moments, including her obsession with stripping down.

All About Getting Naked

Source: MEGA Cyrus' knack for getting naked was a big reason her relationship to Hemsworth went up in flames.

"I lost everything during (2013) in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally," Cyrus told Lewinsky during their chat. "If I kept dressing or acting a certain way... my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman whose sexual expression... it was not for them. "It was like sharing with the world, so guys who I would try to date, or who I was engaged to at the time, that didn't work out because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only." "And the fact that I would pose nude or dance in very little clothes, or show my body, was making them feel like I was taking something away that was meant to be for them," she continued.

There Goes Their Relationship

Source: MEGA Cyrus, here at the EMA MTV Awards in 2013, saw her engagement to Hemsworth fall apart that same year.

"So I would have a really hard time dating, and it was really hard to go home and see my dad (Billy Ray) and like look him in the eyes and not feel super embarrassed..." In 2012, after three years as an on-again, off-again couple, Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus. However, the engagement will be called off a year later. "We were together five years, so I don't think those feelings will ever change," Hemsworth said at the time, and he was not lying as their love story was not done there.

The exes would soon find themselves together again in 2016, getting engaged for a second time. This time, the duo made it to the altar in 2018, but just like their previous relationship, this also fell apart in 2019. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and their careers," a rep expressed. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy." Cyrus and Hemsworth officially divorced in 2020, and there were no "community property assets or liabilities" created during their marriage, according to the court papers.

Hooting For Hooters?

Source: MEGA The exes would get engaged again and tie the knot, but divorced in 2020.

The Grammy winner, 32, previously mentioned she was so focused on sex growing up that her parents thought she would end up working at Hooters. "I think my parents always thought I was going to work at Hooters. I actually know for a fact they thought I was going to work at Hooters because of the way I acted as a child. I was f------ out of it!" Miley said on the Every Single Album podcast. She continued: "I can say this, but I always had a very sexual instinct, even as a kid. I was always just trying to get naked in Cracker Barrel. Literally, I was trying to get naked at Cracker Barrel.

Source: YouTube Cyrus opened up to Monica Lewinsky on her podcast.