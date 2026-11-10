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EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Says She Still Feels Dolly Parton's Presence

Miley Cyrus opens up about her enduring bond with Dolly Parton, saying she still senses her presence.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her enduring bond with Dolly Parton, saying she still senses her presence.

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Nov. 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Miley Cyrus said she's been communicating with Dolly Parton even after the Queen of Country passed away in August, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 33-year-old pop singer, who was Parton's goddaughter, told fans during her Hollywood Bowl show on Oct. 18 that she knows the I Will Always Love You singer is still with her.

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Miley's Chilling Encounter With Dolly's Spirit

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Miley Cyrus claimed lights flickered after she asked for a sign from Dolly Parton, with fiancé Maxx Morando reportedly witnessing the incident.
Source: LISA OConnor/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Miley Cyrus claimed lights flickered after she asked for a sign from Dolly Parton, with fiancé Maxx Morando reportedly witnessing the incident.

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She told the crowd Parton had gifted her a Dolly mannequin and that one night, she played a video of the late singer performing Jolene, then lit a candle and placed a flower next to the mannequin.

The Flowers songbird instructed Dolly, "If you're here right now, flicker the lights."

She claimed that the lamps began going off and on.

Cyrus said her fiancé, Maxx Morando, was a witness to the spectral event.

She also said that she could feel Dolly's presence on stage with her that night at the Hollywood Bowl.

"Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn't understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she's right here beside me everyday, all the time, more than she could be when she was here," the singer told fans. "I feel her, now more than ever."

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Miley's Emotional Tribute to Dolly

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The 'Flowers' singer told fans at the Hollywood Bowl she still feels her late godmother Parton's presence.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The 'Flowers' singer told fans at the Hollywood Bowl she still feels her late godmother Parton's presence.

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Cyrus had also reflected on Parton's death two nights earlier at another concert.

"Me and Dolly, we are eternal, and nothing in this life can ever tear us apart, and I'm going to see her soon," she said while clutching a tissue as a black-and-white photo of Parton was projected overhead.

Surprisingly, considering her connections to Parton, who was friends with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and who often guest-starred on her Disney show, Hannah Montana, Miley said she saw Parton live in concert "one time in my entire life."

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Dolly Exposed Miley's Secret Concert Appearance

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Parton once surprised Cyrus at a concert by playing 'The Best of Both Worlds' and revealing her goddaughter was in the audience.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Parton once surprised Cyrus at a concert by playing 'The Best of Both Worlds' and revealing her goddaughter was in the audience.

Miley recalled trying to sneak into her concert incognito, but Dolly blew her cover by playing the Hannah Montana theme song, The Best of Both Worlds, and announcing: "I don't know if y'all know this, but my goddaughter is Hannah Montana, and she's actually here tonight."

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