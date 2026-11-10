EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Says She Still Feels Dolly Parton's Presence

She told the crowd Parton had gifted her a Dolly mannequin and that one night, she played a video of the late singer performing Jolene, then lit a candle and placed a flower next to the mannequin.

The Flowers songbird instructed Dolly, "If you're here right now, flicker the lights."

She claimed that the lamps began going off and on.

Cyrus said her fiancé, Maxx Morando, was a witness to the spectral event.

She also said that she could feel Dolly's presence on stage with her that night at the Hollywood Bowl.

"Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn't understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she's right here beside me everyday, all the time, more than she could be when she was here," the singer told fans. "I feel her, now more than ever."