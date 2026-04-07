EXCLUSIVE: Cyrus Civil War! Singer Miley Butting Heads With Mom Tish Over Plan to Reunite With Dad Billy Ray

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the Cyrus family exploded into civil war following Tish, 58, and Billy Ray's split when the 64-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer began dating Aussie songbird Firerose, whom he married in 2023.

Billy Ray's union with Firerose imploded after less than a year, with each tossing allegations of abuse that were vehemently denied by each side.

Meanwhile, Tish has been happily wed to Prison Break hunk Dominic Purcell, 56, since 2023.

Sources said Billy Ray is aiming to make amends with the family he left behind. While Miley wasn't shy about discussing her complicated relationship with her dad, she's looking to bring the family back together again – but Tish doesn't want any part of it, sources explained.

"Tish's view is that what he's done in the past is unforgivable; she wants no part of him," a source said. "She's finally with a life partner who treats her right and is a kind-hearted gentleman who doesn't go out of his way to hurt others like Billy Ray did."