EXCLUSIVE: Cyrus Civil War! Singer Miley Butting Heads With Mom Tish Over Plan to Reunite With Dad Billy Ray
April 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Sentimental Miley Cyrus is clashing with mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell over the pop star's bid to make peace with country crooner dad Billy Ray Cyrus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Tish is very hateful toward Billy Ray. She says he's a total con man and a scumbag, who's messed up countless lives through his own selfishness, cruelty and narcissism," a source shared.
"She doesn't understand why Miley's so blind to it."
Cyrus Family Feud Erupts Again
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the Cyrus family exploded into civil war following Tish, 58, and Billy Ray's split when the 64-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer began dating Aussie songbird Firerose, whom he married in 2023.
Billy Ray's union with Firerose imploded after less than a year, with each tossing allegations of abuse that were vehemently denied by each side.
Meanwhile, Tish has been happily wed to Prison Break hunk Dominic Purcell, 56, since 2023.
Sources said Billy Ray is aiming to make amends with the family he left behind. While Miley wasn't shy about discussing her complicated relationship with her dad, she's looking to bring the family back together again – but Tish doesn't want any part of it, sources explained.
"Tish's view is that what he's done in the past is unforgivable; she wants no part of him," a source said. "She's finally with a life partner who treats her right and is a kind-hearted gentleman who doesn't go out of his way to hurt others like Billy Ray did."
Miley Pushes Peace Amid Family Rift
Insiders said Tish sees no reason to forgive her ex.
Still, Miley feels it's important to put their differences behind them, and her siblings Noah Cyrus, 26, and Braison Cyrus, 31, are backing her efforts to broker a truce, sources shared.
Noah even posted an image of herself on social media wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt.
But sources said Tish is refusing to budge. "There's a lot of resentment and tension," a source confided. "Miley and Tish are butting heads – big-time. Both of them are really digging in."