EXCLUSIVE: Watch Mickey Rourke Rage at 'Rogue' Filmmaker He Claims is Shooting Unauthorized Biopic on Him — After He Rants About GoFundMe Campaign

The former 1980s star has just slammed a "humiliating and embarrassing" GoFundMe campaign set up to help him pay his rent.

He's renowned for his quick temper – and RadarOnline.com can reveal Mickey Rourke 's latest bout of rage is directed at a "rogue" filmmaker he says is making an unauthorized movie on his stormy life.

"So, any of the three or four directors I have worked with this year, anybody on movies or whatever or anybody from the gym, some guy called Chris comes up and says, 'Oh, Mickey – I'm doing a story on Mickey,' or whatever, tell the guy to go f--- himself, because he doesn't have my permission and I'm not really happy about it. Ok, thanks."

He vented in a video posted online: "Hi – any of my friends out there in Instagram or wherever the hell you are, there's some guy running around called Chris running around trying to do some kind of bio story on me without my permission.

And Radar can reveal he is also filled with fury a filmmaker is making the rounds, spouting he has a film about Rourke on the go.

"My life is very simple, I don't go to outside sources like that, and, yeah, it is embarrassing, but I'm sure I'll get over it like everything else," the Wrestler star added.

"Okay. I'd rather, if I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger." So whoever did this, I don't know... why they did it. I don't understand it. I wouldn't know what a GoFundMe foundation is in a million years."

In a video posted on his Instagram page, he fumed: "Something's come up that I'm really frustrated, confused (about) and I don't understand. Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money like charity and that's not me.

But hours after news broke of the launch, Rourke made a furious online video warning he has nothing to do with the charity drive and urged his fans not to donate a cent to the fundraiser.

It comes after Rourke was said to owe $59,100 in rent on his Los Angeles home . Reports of his apparent hardship prompted a crowdfunding campaign to be set up to help him cover his bills.

He urged: "This thing is very embarrassing, and if you've given money... don't give any money, and if you gave money, get it back. Whether you gave cash or a check, or whoever you sent it to, and I'm going to talk to my lawyer… and get to the bottom of this."

He added, "Listen, I've done a really terrible job in managing my career. I wasn't diplomatic. I had to go to over 20 years of therapy to get over the damage that was done to me years ago. I worked very hard to work through that. And I'm not that person anymore... I'm not that wild man that I was... but you pay the price for that."

Rourke also admitted he has suffered financial problems in recent years, blaming his troubles on a lack of acting work during the COVID pandemic and Hollywood strikes.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"There's only one person I can think of that would do such a thing, and I hope that it's not the person I'm thinking about. It's humiliating," he continued. "If I needed money and I did borrow money from a really great friend of mine, eventually I'll say who it was, and he got me out of a jam – you know, COVID and the writers' strike killed my money."

Rourke added he has been going through hassles with his rental home in Los Angeles, but he's adamant he stopped paying rent because the landlords didn't fix problems with the house, and said the case is due to be fought out in court.

He explained: "I was in a really bad situation with the place I was renting. Everything was good for five or six years, and then two scumbags from New York bought the house, and they wouldn't fix anything, so I said, 'I'm not paying rent because there's mice, there's rats, the floor is rotten, one bathtub there's no water, in two different sinks there was no water.'

"And this (GoFundMe) has all come at the same time. I don't know if those guys, those scumbags, are behind it... We are going to go to court, but I would never ask strangers or fans or anybody for a nickel. I mean, that's not my style."

Rourke went off: It's humiliating, and it's really f------ embarrassing... they said it's up to $100,000 and I wouldn't take a f------ nickel from charity, from anybody. So we'll get to the bottom of this and like all storms this way pass and I'll go back to work and things will go back to whatever normal is."