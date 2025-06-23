Legendary Rocker Dead at 81 as Bandmate Cries 'My Heart Just Hit the Ground' in Devastating Statement — 'I Will See You In Heaven'

British rocker Mick Ralphs, who co-founded the 1970s band Bad Company, has passed away aged 81, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bad Company's official website confirmed his death in a statement, writing: "Mick Ralphs, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of the iconic rock bands Bad Company and Mott The Hoople, has passed away at the age of 81."

Ralph is "survived by the love of his life, Susie Chavasse, his two children, three step-children and his beloved bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke. He also leaves behind millions of devoted fans and friends across the world."

A cause of death has not been released at this time.