Celebrity Death

Legendary Rocker Dead at 81 as Bandmate Cries 'My Heart Just Hit the Ground' in Devastating Statement — 'I Will See You In Heaven'

Mick Ralphs has died aged 81.

June 23 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

British rocker Mick Ralphs, who co-founded the 1970s band Bad Company, has passed away aged 81, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bad Company's official website confirmed his death in a statement, writing: "Mick Ralphs, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of the iconic rock bands Bad Company and Mott The Hoople, has passed away at the age of 81."

Ralph is "survived by the love of his life, Susie Chavasse, his two children, three step-children and his beloved bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke. He also leaves behind millions of devoted fans and friends across the world."

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

A touching tribute from his bandmate, Paul Rodgers, was included in the statement.

Rodgers wrote: "Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories.

"He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor.

"Our last conversation a few days ago, we shared a laugh, but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter.

"Condolences to everyone who loved him, especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."

Fellow bandmate Simon Kirke added: "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."

The band's statement continued: "In a fitting tribute to the band's enduring influence, Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year in 2025.

"Ralphs gave his final performance with Bad Company on October 29, 2016, at London's O2 Arena. Just days later, he suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bedridden until his passing.

"Mick Ralphs leaves behind a powerful musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations."

This is a developing story. More to come...

