EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's Stage Assassination Fear Laid Bare as He Declares He 'Can't Wait' to Get Back on the Road With The Rolling Stones
June 7 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Mick Jagger has declared he "can't wait" to tour again with The Rolling Stones – despite fresh concerns among those close to the rock legend and renewed attention on the extraordinary security fears that once left him worried he could be assassinated on stage.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Jagger, 82, made the comments about being desperate to get back on the road during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2's Tracks of My Years alongside his Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood, 79, as the band prepares to release its 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10.
The announcement comes more than five decades after the Stones' infamous 1972 North American tour, a 53-day odyssey marked by riots, bomb threats, arrests, extremist threats, and lingering fears following the violence of the Altamont Speedway Free Festival in 1969.
Despite the physical demands of touring and his advancing age, Jagger has made clear he remains determined to return to the stage.
A source close to the band said, "Mick's passion for performing is as strong as ever, but it inevitably raises concerns among people who care about him. The extraordinary thing is that after everything he has experienced over the years – including genuine fears for his safety – he still wants to get back out there in front of huge crowds. That determination is remarkable, but it also worries those closest to him."
'There Were Credible Threats'
The singer's comments have revived memories of the Stones' notorious 1972 US tour, widely regarded as one of the most chaotic and influential tours in rock history.
The band's first North American trek since Altamont came amid tensions with the Hells Angels, who had provided security at the California festival where 18-year-old Meredith Hunter was fatally stabbed during the Stones' performance. According to tour manager Peter Rudge, members of the biker gang later sought compensation for legal expenses connected to the incident and repeatedly harassed the band.
The atmosphere was further heightened by political unrest across the United States and growing concerns over public violence.
Writing in his 2010 memoir Life, Keith Richards, 82, revealed the extent of Jagger's anxiety during the period.
Richards wrote: "Mick, who was getting appropriately nervous about people trying to get at him – there were threats, and there were freaks fixated on him; people would walk up and hit him; the Angels wanted him dead – wanted a doctor around who could keep him alive if he got shot on stage."
A source familiar with the history of the Stones told us: "People sometimes forget just how serious the security situation became during that period. There were credible threats, there was chaos at certain venues, and there was a real fear that someone might try to harm Mick during a performance."
Threats, Riots and Real Danger
The 1972 tour was also marked by violence and disorder away from the stage. Riots broke out in Vancouver and San Diego, while police used tear gas to disperse crowds in Tucson.
In Montreal, French-Canadian separatists bombed the band's equipment truck to draw attention to their cause.
Jagger himself acknowledged some of the unsettling scenes he witnessed during the tour.
He said, "I see weird things out front some nights. The guy begging me to whip him during Midnight Rambler – pleading for it and grabbing at the belt."
Asked recently whether fans could expect another Stones tour, Jagger left little doubt.
"I'd love to go on tour. Can't wait," he declared.
Jagger added: "I don't think it's going to be this year, but hopefully as soon as possible."
Another insider said, "Being on stage is what drives Mick. Even after decades of touring, controversy, threats, and unimaginable pressure, he still sees performing as the thing that keeps him going."