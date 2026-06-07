EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's Stage Assassination Fear Laid Bare as He Declares He 'Can't Wait' to Get Back on the Road With The Rolling Stones

The singer's comments have revived memories of the Stones' notorious 1972 US tour, widely regarded as one of the most chaotic and influential tours in rock history.

The band's first North American trek since Altamont came amid tensions with the Hells Angels, who had provided security at the California festival where 18-year-old Meredith Hunter was fatally stabbed during the Stones' performance. According to tour manager Peter Rudge, members of the biker gang later sought compensation for legal expenses connected to the incident and repeatedly harassed the band.

The atmosphere was further heightened by political unrest across the United States and growing concerns over public violence.

Writing in his 2010 memoir Life, Keith Richards, 82, revealed the extent of Jagger's anxiety during the period.

Richards wrote: "Mick, who was getting appropriately nervous about people trying to get at him – there were threats, and there were freaks fixated on him; people would walk up and hit him; the Angels wanted him dead – wanted a doctor around who could keep him alive if he got shot on stage."

A source familiar with the history of the Stones told us: "People sometimes forget just how serious the security situation became during that period. There were credible threats, there was chaos at certain venues, and there was a real fear that someone might try to harm Mick during a performance."