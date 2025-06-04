Michelle Obama Reveals True Feelings About Daughter Malia Dropping Family Name — As Former First Lady and Husband Barack Are Still Clobbered With Divorce Rumors
Michelle Obama has opened up more about private family matters going on behind closed doors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former First Lady finally discussed her thoughts on her daughter changing her name in order to "push away" from her very famous family.
Finding Their Way
Michelle was a guest on the Sibling Revelry podcast with hosts Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson and shared her thoughts on her daughter's decision.
The former First Lady said: "Where do we begin? Our daughters are 26 and 23, they are young adult women. But they definitely went through a period in their teen years...it was the 'push away.'
"They're still doing that, and you guys know this of children with parents who are known. You're trying to distinguish yourself. It's very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world."
Michelle admitted her daughters are "very sensitive" when it comes to people assuming they don't "work hard" for their achievements and just get things "handed" to them.
She added: "They want to be their own people."
Last year, Malia decided to drop her last name from the short film she debuted at Sundance Film Festival last year and professionally went by Malia Ann.
While Michelle admitted Barack and she "respected" their daughter's decision to drop the family name to "make her way," she added: "We were like, 'They're still going to know it's you, Malia."
Not The White House Princesses
During the interview, Michelle gave a rare look at how her daughters were raised in the White House and how even during their not-so-traditional childhoods, they wanted to "push the envelope."
She explained: "Now that they’re older, they are embracing our parenting principles. They have a clear understanding of why we did a lot of what we did. They understand us as full human beings now. In the same way, I think that I discovered that with my parents when I went away to college.
"Our daughters, they definitely didn’t want to be little princesses in the White House. They wanted to push the envelope. They needed some rope. They wanted to try some things.
"They wanted to be out in the world. And I knew under the circumstances they probably needed more rope than I could have given them if I was my mother."
Divorce Rumors
As their daughters find their way with their careers, divorce rumors have been swirling for weeks now as Michelle continues to participate in podcast interviews and give rare statements about her marriage.
The split speculation started earlier this year after she was noticeably absent from President Trump's second inauguration and former president Jimmy Carter's funeral.
With "divorce of the century" rumors constantly surrounding the couple – it seems the two are doing everything they can to stick together by "going to therapy."
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "They love each other deeply, but marriage is work. They’re committed to doing that work – even now.
"Barack’s always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later."