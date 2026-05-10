The allegations come amid renewed controversy surrounding Jackson's legacy after several members of the Cascio family filed a lawsuit against the singer's estate in March, accusing him of years of abuse.

Siblings Edward Cascio, Dominic Cascio, Marie-Nicole Cascio and Aldo Cascio allege Jackson "groomed and brainwashed" them while they were minors after befriending the family through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel frequented by the singer.

According to a legal complaint seen by Radar, the siblings are accusing Jackson of supplying them with drugs and alcohol, exposing them to pornography and sexually abusing them over a period spanning more than a decade.

The filing stated: "Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the plaintiffs, beginning when some were as young as seven or eight."

It further alleged the abuse took place in multiple locations worldwide, including visits to the Cascio family home while Jackson traveled with his own children.

Attorney Marty Singer, representing Jackson's estate, strongly denied the allegations and branded the lawsuit "a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank, who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion."

Singer also argued the claims contradicted decades of public support previously expressed by the Cascio family, including passages in Frank Cascio's 2011 memoir and interviews defending Jackson against accusations of misconduct.