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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Nearly Walked Away from 'Traffic' Role After 'One Scene in Particular Really Got to Him' — 'I Could Never Do That'

A photo of Michael Douglas alongside a movie poster for 'Traffic'
Source: MEGA; USA Films

Michael Douglas nearly didn't play his iconic role in 'Traffic.'

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

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Michael Douglas admitted his role in Traffic was almost too difficult to tackle.

In his memoir, One Helluva Ride, Douglas examined his original decision to turn down the job, particularly one agonizing scene. The actor confessed the story aligned far too closely with his life at home, where his son, Cameron, was battling drug abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Michael Douglas Turned Down Original 'Traffic' Script

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A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

One scene involving a drug addicted child gave Douglas pause.

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Douglas explained the script for Traffic hit his mailbox just after his son was arrested with a gram of cocaine in his pocket. He sat on the script, not responding right away.

"There was one scene in particular that really got to me. In the script, written by Stephen Gaghan, Wakefield tries desperately to understand why his daughter has become an addict. He finds a stash of crack cocaine in her room and takes a hit himself, trying to see why it has such a grip on her."

He said, "I could never do that scene."

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Douglas' Son Faced Similar Drug Abuse Problems as the Movie

A photo of Cameron Douglas alongside Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

The publicity of Cameron's legal trouble made pursuing the gig more difficult for Douglas.

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Douglas admitted a key aspect wasn't just Cameron's addiction, but also the fact that his legal troubles went public.

"It felt like the whole world would be watching me play a scene that could have been drawn from my own real life," he wrote.

Originally, he tried to negotiate the scene out of the film in order to hold onto the part. However, when that was a no-go, he passed on the film entirely.

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Catherine Zeta-Jones Renewed His Interest

A photo of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Douglas ultimately decided he wanted the job.

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Douglas was drawn back to Traffic after his now-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones was paging through the script. At the time, she was contemplating taking the role of Helena Ayala, and she had access to a revised version of the story.

In the revision, Douglas was happier with his character's development. He also felt that other adjustments to the character mirrored his real life more, so he didn't need to research the topic as much.

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Harrison Ford Nearly Took the Part

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A photo of Harrison Ford
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford's involvement became a problem for producers, and he eventually dropped out.

Unfortunately, by the time Douglas came around to the character, Harrison Ford was already slated for the gig.

Luckily, Ford wasn't an easy casting for the producers.

Filmmakers and the studio were in a dispute at the time. 20th Century Fox was meant to back the film, but changed their minds without releasing the rights. After negotiations, Fox agreed to release the film, but if any of the approved actors with a big budget wanted in, they reserved the right to retain it.

Since Ford was already attached to the project, the film would go to Fox. However, Ford eventually left the job.

"Not only did this clear the way for me to do the movie, but because Harrison had negotiated a payday that was below his usual quote but still above mine, they would end up paying me what they’d agreed to pay him," he wrote.

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