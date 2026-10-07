EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Nearly Walked Away from 'Traffic' Role After 'One Scene in Particular Really Got to Him' — 'I Could Never Do That'

Douglas explained the script for Traffic hit his mailbox just after his son was arrested with a gram of cocaine in his pocket. He sat on the script, not responding right away.

"There was one scene in particular that really got to me. In the script, written by Stephen Gaghan, Wakefield tries desperately to understand why his daughter has become an addict. He finds a stash of crack cocaine in her room and takes a hit himself, trying to see why it has such a grip on her."

He said, "I could never do that scene."